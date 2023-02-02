Hulu just released a new trailer for Bruiser, a new film from Onyx Collective that is set to be released to the streaming app on February 24, 2023. The film was an official selection of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, where it premiered in September 2022.

Bruiser tells the story of toxic masculinity and its impact on fatherhood and family structures. The film follows Darious, a 14-year-old who explores the boundaries of his own manhood through strained interactions with his father, Malcom, who is strict but loving, and Porter, a drifter who charms Darious. However, when Darious learns of Porter's true identity, he will be torn between the two men who've been formative to his identity. And the growing conflict threatens to tear Darious' family apart and proves to be a danger to his own safety.

Jalyn Hall stars in the film as Darious. Malcom, Darious' father, is played by Shamier Anderson. Porter is played by Trevante Rhodes, who was nominated for a 2023 Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Performance for his role in the film.

The trailer opens with Malcolm questioning Porter. They sit opposite each other in a restaurant. "I mean why come back now?" Malcolm asks. But the answer it seems isn't so simple. Porter answers that he doesn't want to be a part of the life that he is currently leading. Malcolm and Porter are opposed, representing conflicting life paths. What their shared past is not yet known to the audience. As the trailer unfolds, showing their bonds, and their conflicts, we are introduced to the person at the center of the conflict, Darious, Malcolm's son, so who soon grows attached to Porter. The trailer shows a textured portrait of Darius and his family at a pivotal point in their lives.

The trailer is full of rich, nostalgic imagery that makes the viewer submerge themselves into the warmth and danger at the heart of the film. The trailer gives a glimpse of the film's almost dreamlike imagery, but skirts around the core of the film, which resists a quick, simplified summary.

The film comes from Onyx Collective, a content brand owned by Disney. Onyx Collective was started in 2021. Its mission is to create BIPOC-centered programming for Disney's many platforms, including Hulu. The film was directed by Miles Warren. The film was written by Warren and Ben Medina. The film's star Trevante Rhodes also serves as a producer on the film along with Aaron Ryder, Jewerl Ross, Scott Lumpkin, and Scott Frank. Bruiser will premiere on Hulu on February 24, 2023.