It’s time for a celebration as “APT.” has crossed a major milestone! The music video for the lead single of Rosé’s debut solo album, Rosie, feat. Bruno Mars, has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube. The viral song’s video achieved the feat in a mere 105 days after its release on October 18, 2024.

According to Billboard, “APT.” became the first Western act to rule the Billboard Japan Hot 100 song chart in more than 11 years. The peppy track is also soaring at the top in its 12th week in both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. It’s also currently placed at No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart. “APT.” is also making waves in the Official Vinyl Singles chart perched at No.3 — which is a significant bump from the number 6 spot at which it was bumped down before this. The No.3 spot on the chart is a career-best for both Rosé and Mars. While Mars has been on the Official Vinyl Singles chart before, it’s the only song from the BLɅϽKPIИK star to make it to the list.

Rosé first announced the album on her Instagram on October 1, 2024. The singer described the album as her little journal while noting that this was her first full-length project. She also shared the significance behind the album name as follows:

“Rosie – is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me.”

Bruno Mars Recently Became the First Artist To Surpass 150 Million Monthly Listeners on Spotify

2025 is proving to be a great year for Mars! The “Just the Way You Are” singer surpassed 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify on January 27, 2025. The singer hasn’t released a solo album after his 2016 album 24K Magic but is on a roll with his chart-topping singles.

Mars is also fresh off a Grammy, winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for his single feat Lady Gaga, “Die with a Smile.” The single has surpassed almost 1.7 billion Spotify streams since its release in August 2024.

The popular track was the singer’s ninth number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 and was peaking at the top spot for 24 weeks after its release. It’s currently placed at the No.2 spot. His most recent single, the R-rated track with Sexyy Red, “Fat Juicy & Wet,” – the music video for which also stars Lady Gaga and Rosé — is comfortably perched at the No.17 spot just over a week after its release.

Rosé’s debut album, Rosie, is available to stream on all major platforms. You can also listen to the album on Spotify.

​​​​​​

Listen on Spotify