Before he starred in high-profile movies such as Les Miserables and The Trial of the Chicago 7, Sacha Baron Cohen became notable for creating a slate of characters for his own sketch comedy show. One of those characters was Brüno, an Austrian journalist and gay fashionista who lacks social skills and puts himself in all kinds of unexpected situations. In 2009, Cohen decided to bring the character to the big screen, and you'll be able to remember it now that Netflix decided to bring the movie to its catalog.

In the story, Brüno gets frustrated after his life is turned upside down. He is fired from his own show after creating chaos during fashion week and also sees his romantic relationship come to an end. Thinking there's nothing left for him in Austria, Brüno decides to go to the United States and try to make it in Hollywood. He then meets some celebrities that can give him a local flavor of what it is like to become famous in the U.S., including Elton John, Paula Abdul, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Harrison Ford, Snoop Dogg and many others.

Brüno is the kind of movie that is very much a product of its time, released in an era in which homophobia was still blatantly displayed by several individuals (more than today, at least). One of the merits of the comedy movie was to showcase the hypocrisy of famous people — especially politicians — with the subject. Brüno also pokes fun at sensitive subjects like gay conversion therapy, beauty standards and the weird underworld of child modeling.

Has Brüno Aged Well?

Even though Brüno tackled some themes that were way ahead of its time, other segments of the movie have certainly not aged well. The movie poked fun at the ages-old conflict between Israel and Palestine — an issue that has just recently resurfaced in mainstream news. Additionally, the screenplay by Cohen himself also went hard on cringe comedy, with Brüno trying to come up with a solution for the conflict, addressing poverty and other social issues in Africa and naming an adoptive baby "O.J." Brüno also calls himself "the biggest Austrian superstar since Hitler," so revisiting it will certainly be an interesting experience, to say the least.

Despite its controversial themes and title character, Brüno was able to sustain a pretty decent score on Rotten Tomatoes: the movie has a 67% approval rate, with critics like The New Yorker's Anthony Lane loved the campy nature of the movie and called it "a gaudy celebration of free speech." NPR's Bob Mondello called Cohen "an evelope pusher" and noted that the Brüno's ignorance is what makes the comedy of the movie work on a deeper level. He wrote that "Cohen's humor is mostly about Bruno's obliviousness to real people's real reactions to him," which suggests that the character is also someone who you should not really like.

You can stream Brüno on Netflix now.