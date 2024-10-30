Everyone's favorite chemistry teacher turned meth maker Bryan Cranston is joining forces with fellow Academy Award-nominee Lily Gladstone to star in action-thriller, Lone Wolf, according to Deadline. In a production headed by Ted Hope under his Double Hope banner and Christine Vachon under Killer Films, Cranston and Gladstone will star in a screenplay penned by Tom Chilcoat and directed by Mark Pellington of Arlington Road fame. A synopsis for the movie reads:

"The conspiracy thriller will follow a troubled vet (Gladstone) struggling with addiction who is recruited by a contractor (Cranston) for a covert government plot to assassinate a high-level politician. After learning she’s set to take the fall, she must utilize all of her skills to outwit the shadow agents to protect the future of her son."

Executive producers on the project include the likes of Sean Krajewski, Ronnie Exley, Lawrence Minicone, Jeremy Ross, Nicholas Donnermeyer, Will Hirschfeld, Edmund Lowell, Jonathan Bijari, Barry Schneider, Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein and Marsha L. Swinton, with Declan Morgan, Jeremy Rothstein, and Brandon Freeman as co-executive producers. Yale Productions, another company behind the project, announced their delight and excitement about the upcoming Lone Wolf, saying in a statement:

"We’ve been looking for the right project to bridge our expertise in exciting action-driven work for the world market, with the more festival and awards fare that Christine and Ted are known for. Mark Pellington has long been a favorite director of ours, both for his groundbreaking music videos and powerful features. His return to the paranoid thriller genre of Arlington Road and Mothman Prophecies is right for these times. We hope to be presenting this at all the top 2025 fall festivals."

One of Cranston's Most Recent Projects Was a Box Office Flop

Image via Universal Pictures

Cranston's name attached to any project is usually worth its weight in gold. Add that to an ensemble that includes the likes of Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and, surprisingly, Dua Lipa, and the film should be destined for glory. Alas, the proof that casting is never a sure-fire road to success has never been more obvious than with Argylle, a movie many consider to be one of the year's most surprising box office flops. A spy action comedy with an abysmal 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film failed to even return half of its reported $200 million budget. Let's hope that Lone Wolf will fare better for Cranston at the box office, much like another of his 2024 appearances in Kung Fu Panda 4.

