Fans of Bryan Cranston can catch the beloved actor in recent films like Kung Fu Panda 4 and Argylle, where he continues to prove his remarkable talent. A six-time Emmy winner and two-time Golden Globe winner, Cranston has become a household name thanks to his iconic roles in television, notably as the endearing Hal in Malcolm in the Middle and the stone-cold Walter White in Breaking Bad.

But while he’s received a lot of praise for his TV performances, Cranston’s talent also extends to the silver screen, where he continues to wow audiences with his acting prowess and versatility. Cranston's legacy as an actor is undeniable with his memorable performances. From the gritty and gripping Saving Private Ryan to the incredible biographical film Trumbo, Cranston's best movies are more than just entertainment — these are films that are meant to elicit emotional and powerful responses from viewers.

10 'The Upside' (2017)

Director: Neil Burger

Cranston’s versatility as an actor is further exemplified in the comedy-drama movie The Upside. A remake of the 2011 French film The Intouchables, Cranston plays the wealthy quadriplegic Phillip Lacasse, who strikes a friendship with his caregiver, Dell Scott (Kevin Hart), an ex-convict. Even though they are different, the two men become close friends and support each other in finding meaning in their lives.

Remaking a beloved film is always a tough task, especially one often considered among the all-time best French movies. The Upside can't quite compare to the original, but it's a safe and pleasant take on a well-known formula. Cranston and Hart are brimming with chemistry, making every scene that they in touching and filled with humor. It’s also heartwarming to see Phillip’s journey from cynicism to optimism. The Upside is a crowd-pleasing film that celebrates the power of human connection, reminding viewers of the importance of second chances and finding joy in life's unexpected moments.

9 'Argylle’ (2024)

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn has been known for directing the hit spy films under the The Kingsman franchise. In 2024, he released a standalone spy movie titled Argylle, which follows a spy novelist whose fictional tales start to come to life. She then encounters a real spy who tries to save her as a secret organization is out to get her and her seemingly prophetic novels. Cranston plays the film's main antagonist, the villainous Mr. Ritter.

While the movie had plenty of exciting action sequences, it wasn’t able to stand out from Vaughn’s filmography due in large to its convoluted plot. Still, Argylle remains an entertaining and hectic action escapade, the likes of which Vaughn has been perfecting for the better part of a decade. A worthy cast, including a scene-stealing, scenery-chewing Cranston, further keeps things afloat. Argylle won't be for everyone, but those who surrender to its brand of chaos will have an explosively good time.

8 'The Infiltrator' (2016)

Director: Brad Furman

Based on the true story of U.S. Customs agent Robert Mazur, The Infiltrator is one of Cranston’s best cinematic roles. The movie follows Robert, who disappears into his new alias, Bob Musella, in the hopes of getting into Pablo Escobar’s drug cartel. However, the job comes with a lot of risks, so much so that Robert’s family gets in the crossfire between his mission and the cartel.

As with most of the roles he takes on, Cranston’s performance as Robert Mazur is nothing short of phenomenal, fully disappearing into the charismatic and smooth-talking agent. One minute, Robert’s charming potential investors on lavish yachts — the next, he's deftly handling high-stakes encounters with ruthless cartel leaders. Thanks to Cranston’s nuanced performance and anxiety-inducing plot, The Infiltrator has become a favorite of fans from the actor.

7 'Contagion' (2011)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

In the movie Contagion, the medical community races to control and find a cure for a deadly virus that has been rapidly spreading across the world. Apart from figuring out how to contain the virus, the movie also highlights the issues that arise in a society threatened by misinformation and social disorder.

Although critically acclaimed at the time, Contagion earned new life as an eerie prediction of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a realistic portrayal of a global pandemic that is accurate and harrowing, making it a movie that should be avoided by those who don’t want to relive the hardships of 2020. Cranston delivers a solid performance in the movie as a senior official at the CDC, adding to the film's already impressive cast. Because of its thrilling scenes, ensemble cast, and dreadful storyline, Contagion has become one of Steven Soderbergh’s highest-grossing movies.

6 'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

Directors: Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris

Little Miss Sunshine is a delightful indie dramedy that follows the Hoover family as they go on a road trip to California in their yellow Volkswagen bus in support of Olive’s (Abigail Breslin) bid to become a beauty pageant winner. Along the way, the family faces many challenges and personal obstacles, but ultimately, their trip brings them closer. Cranston plays a supporting role in the movie as Stan Grossman, Richard Hoover's (Greg Kinnear) business partner.

Despite being a dysfunctional family, the Hoovers are strangely endearing, and their journey is filled with both heartwarming moments and laugh-out-loud scenes. Cranston's intervention is short but memorable, as he captures the character's off-putting personality to a tee. Little Miss Sunshine is a wonderful indie comedy, and viewers will surely love the film's quirky characters and the heartwarming message about loving who you truly are.

5 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Saving Private Ryan is a gripping war epic about Captain John Miller’s (Tom Hanks) mission to search for a paratrooper named Private James Ryan (Matt Damon) in World War II. The mission to save Ryan, whose three brothers have been killed in action, becomes more complicated as John’s squad navigates around war-torn France just to find the private. Cranston takes on the character Mac, a staff officer from the War Department.

Widely considered among the best war movies ever made, Saving Private Ryan received praise for its realistic depiction of war, in particular the distressing opening sequence where the troops receive German artillery on Omaha Beach, resulting in catastrophic casualties. Saving Private Ryan’s gritty realism and poignant plot, as well as the powerhouse performances of its cast, make it a cinematic masterpiece that everyone should watch. It's a wonderful achievement, but it pales in comparison to other efforts within Cranston's career because of his short contribution.

4 'Drive' (2011)

Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Ryan Gosling plays a Hollywood stunt driver who also works as a getaway driver in Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive. When he becomes close with his neighbor and her son, he soon finds himself in the middle of a heist that eventually goes wrong. To protect the people he cares about from violent criminals, the Driver must confront his principles and impeccable driving skills. Cranston plays the character Shannon, the Driver’s mentor and father figure.

As with most of Refn’s movies, Drive maintains a stylistic visual aesthetic that’s more than enough to keep viewers interested. Apart from that, Drive has been well-loved by viewers for Gosling’s understated performance, as he had to work with minimal dialogue. Cranston is crucial to the film's success, providing an emotional core that keeps things from becoming overly technical.

3 'Trumbo' (2015)

Director: Jay Roach

In Trumbo, Cranston plays famed screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who penned the western Lonely Are the Brave and the drama movie Kitty Foyle. The plot follows Trumbo’s blacklisting from Hollywood, where he’s forced to write under various pseudonyms. Trumbo explores the personal conflicts that Trumbo experienced as he stood his ground and refused to compromise on his principles.

Dynamic and biting, Cranston’s powerhouse performance is memorable, fully capturing the screenwriter’s humor and intelligence. The role earned him a richly deserved Oscar nomination, his only one so far. It also helps that the movie had an incredible supporting cast, with the likes of Helen Mirren and John Goodman, as well as meticulously recreated period details. It’s a movie that serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting free speech and dissent.

2 'Isle of Dogs' (2018)

Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson’s second foray into stop-motion animation, after the crowd-favorite Fantastic Mr. Fox, is the charming film Isle of Dogs. Set against the backdrop of dystopian Japan, a canine flu outbreak sees all dogs thrown to Trash Island, which is a vast garbage dump. A boy named Atari Kobayashi (Koyu Rankin) refuses to believe that his dog, Spots (Liev Schreiber), has been banished, which sees him embarking on an exciting rescue mission with the help of other stray dogs.

Cranston lends his voice to the cute character Chief, who is also the leader of the dog pack. Filled with world-weary cynicism, Chief’s character provides a delightful contrast to the optimism of Atari. The film has an all-star cast, with actors like Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, and Scarlett Johansson providing their voices to different characters. Whimsical and overflowing with charm and creativity, Isle of Dogs is a must-watch film for its spectacular stop-motion animation and thematic nods to cinema legend Akira Kurosawa.

1 'Argo' (2012)

Director: Ben Affleck

Apart from being one of the best actors of his generation, Ben Affleck is also an incredible director. His film Argo, a dramatic retelling of the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, is perhaps his finest directorial work. In the movie, CIA agent Tony Mendez creates a plan to extract six American diplomats in Tehran by faking his identity as a Hollywood producer of a science fiction film aptly titled “Argo."

In Argo, Cranston plays the role of Jack O’Donnell, Tony's chief supervisor. Confident and stern, Cranston adds a sense of authority and dignity that legitimizes the story. Argo won the hearts of critics and audiences for its gripping scenes and moving dialogue, eventually winning the 2013 Oscar for Best Picture. It also helps that Affleck is an excellent director who creates a taut and suspenseful atmosphere in the movie, constantly keeping viewers on the tips of their toes.

