After more than twenty years of entertaining audiences on stage and in front of the camera, it looks like Bryan Cranston might be ready to step away from acting. Spending more time with his wife is the reason why the actor believes it might be time for him to call it a career. During a recent interview with British GQ, Cranston explained that 2026 could mark the final year of his professional acting career, letting audiences know that they will only enjoy his talent in the brand-new projects for the next three years. Here's what Bryan Cranston had to say about the reasoning behind his decision:

I want to change the paradigm once again. For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She's been the plus one, she's been the wife of a celebrity. She's had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we're uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.

Cranston's latest role was portraying the host of an anthology television show in Wes Anderson's new movie, Asteroid City. The upcoming release will deal with different levels of storytelling, as the characters seen in will be part of a play. Anderson will use different coloring within the film to let audiences know which scenes are part of the play, and what things are actually happening to the characters in the story. Cranston will be joined by a star-studded ensemble cast, as usually seen in some of Wes Anderson's most recognizable features. The cast will include Jason Schwartzman and Scarlett Johansson.

As a leading man, Cranston gave a powerful performance in the recent drama television series, Your Honor. As Judge Michael Desiato, the actor has to be prepared for any case that is presented to him, ready to allow the law and justice to prevail and the end of the day. However, everything changed one fateful day when he found out that his son (Hunter Doohan) was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident that took another person's life. Michael has to make a choice and decided if he will remain fair and allow his son to go to prison, or if he'll break the law in favor of his personal interests.

Walter White Says Goodbye

But perhaps the most iconic role in Cranston's impressive career was his time as Walter White in Breaking Bad. The popular story began when Walter received a severe cancer diagnosis. Without the money to afford treatment, Walt was forced to look for different alternatives, in a path that would lead him to a life of crime when he began working with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). Nothing great would come out of their destinies, as the pair had to answer to Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), in a gripping drama about the downfall of a good man who took things too far.

