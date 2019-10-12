Bryan Cranston Remembers Robert Forster, His ‘Breaking Bad’ Co-Star & a Prolific Actor

0

Prolific actor Robert Forster, who has appeared in films including Jackie Brown and Mulholland Drive, passed away at the age of 78 on Friday, October 11. In memory of his passing, which occurred on the same day that his now-final movie performance in the Breaking Bad movie El Camino debuted on Netflix, former co-star Bryan Cranston took to Twitter to remember him.

Forster may have appeared in just one episode of Breaking Bad during its five-year run on AMC (the Season 5 episode “Granite State”) but it wasn’t the first time he worked alongside series star Cranston. In his tribute tweet in the wake of Forster’s passing, Cranston remembered their shared work history and offered up fond memories of Forster’s impact on his own career.

“I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob.”

I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob. pic.twitter.com/HtunD0Fx6g — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 12, 2019

According to Variety, Forster died on Friday in Los Angeles from brain cancer. The actor leaves behind a truly astonishing onscreen career, which extends from 1967 to 2019 and includes nearly 190 credits across movies and television. The actor frequently found work playing lawmen, soldiers, government officials, and stoic father figures but was no stranger to the occasional comedic role, as is the case with his brief appearance in the Tim Allen TV comedy Last Man Standing.

Cranston wasn’t the only Breaking Bad alum to voice their sadness at Forster’s passing. On Saturday, Aaron Paul shared his feelings about his late El Camino co-star, writing,

“I am heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Robert Forster. My god. I had the privilege of knowing this beautiful man and working along side of him. A true gentleman that loved to act. I love you, my friend. Thank you for loving me. You are and always will be a legend.”

I am heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Robert Forster. My god. I had the privilege of knowing this beautiful man and working along side of him. A true gentleman that loved to act. I love you my friend. Thank you for loving me. You are and always will be a legend. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CokPGjIDzU — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) October 12, 2019

Breaking Bad, El Camino, and Jackie Brown are just some of the titles featuring Forster currently available to watch on Netflix. For more of our thoughts on El Camino, check out our review and thoughts on its ending and continuation of the Breaking Bad story.