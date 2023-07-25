The Big Picture Bryan Cranston delivers a powerful speech at a SAG-AFTRA strike rally, condemning Disney CEO Bob Iger for his disrespectful comments and refusal to adapt to the changing entertainment industry.

Cranston passionately argued against the threat of artificial intelligence taking over their jobs, urging Iger to understand the artists' perspective and not dismiss their concerns.

The actor emphasizes his unwavering commitment to their union, rejecting any attempts to undermine their right to work and earn a decent living, while also demanding respect and dignity.

Bryan Cranston took aim at Disney chief Bob Iger in a rounding speech in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike this morning in New York City. Cranston was speaking at a rally held in Times Square, where he decried the risk of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, and targeted the Disney CEO for his horrendously distasteful remarks about what he deemed "unrealistic demands" to end the strike.

At the rally, Cranston was among several prominent stars who stepped up to address a large gathering of SAG-AFTRA members and union supporters. The stage was graced by the presence of other big names such as Steve Buscemi, Wendell Pierce, Christian Slater, Christine Baranski, Stephen Lang, and Titus Burgess. They were also joined by fellow actors Michael Shannon, BD Wong, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Chastain, Matt Bomer, Chloë Grace Moretz, Corey Stoll, and many others

“Our industry has changed exponentially. We are not in the same business model we were even 10 years ago,” he said. “And yet, even though they admit that is the truth in today’s economy, they are fighting us tooth and nail to stick to the same economic system that is outmoded, outdated! They want us to step back in time. We cannot and we will not do that.”

Image via Freepik

RELATED: What Are Actors Allowed to Do During the SAG-AFTRA Strike?

Falling on Deaf Ears

Cranston continued his remarks by adding that, while he understood Iger would not understand it from the perspective of the artists, he must listen when it comes to the existential threat posed by what he deemed "robots" in their industry. His cries may fall on deaf ears, given that Iger had previously joked about having AI do his job for him.

“We’ve got a message for Mr. Iger. I know, sir, that you look [at] things through a different lens. We don’t expect you to understand who we are. But we ask you to hear us, and beyond that to listen to us when we tell you we will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots. We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living. And lastly, and most importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity! We are union through and through, all the way to the end!”

You can view footage of Cranston's fiery speech, which roused the attendees enormously, at the embedded link down below.