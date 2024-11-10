It's a tough row to hoe when you are so thoroughly attached to a singular, seminal role like Bryan Cranston is to Walter White in Breaking Bad. Burrowing out into different characters and a career afterward requires the audience to take a leap of faith and mentally compartmentalize that iconic performance. It is even more challenging for television actors transitioning to full-time film players because viewers have spent so many years settling in every week to watch their favorite performances. James Gandolfini dealt with the same hurdles after his role as Tony Soprano in The Sopranos almost a decade earlier. But there is a reason that these actors have seared an imprint into our frontal cortex — they are too incredibly talented to be crammed into a box. Cranston is one of those generational talents who has continued to evolve into a fully formed silver-screen actor. 2016's The Infiltrator is his best, most versatile film performance, and it has just hit Netflix to be enjoyed by fans worldwide.

It’s No Surprise That Bryan Cranston Makes It All Look This Easy

Close

Unlike Heisenberg in Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston's character in The Infiltrator is based on the true story behind Robert Mazur's undercover work as a United States customs agent, which led to one of the most important drug busts in the war on drugs in the 1980s. The bust was also a heavy blow against Pablo Escobar and his multibillion-dollar cartel business based in Medellín, Colombia. The source material for the film was taken from Mazur's novel: My Secret Life Inside the Dirty Banks Behind Pablo Escobar's Medellín Cartel, which was published in 2009.

Operation C-Chase, which led to more than 100 indictments and the collection of more than $500 million that the terroristic Colombian drug organization paid, was Mazur's baby. He coordinated and carried out the bold plan by posing as a mafia-connected money launderer. He worked alongside a partner named Kathy Ertz (Diane Kruger), who played the role of his fiancée. This mysterious and covert operation resulted in the takedown of the seventh largest bank in the world — the main financial network used by the notorious drug cartel.

Bryan Cranston Can Play the Good Guy as Well as the Bad Guy

Image via Road Green Pictures

Cranston's versatility has never been questioned over a career that has seen him make the jump from comedies like Malcolm in the Middle and Seinfeld to very dark performances in Breaking Bad and, more recently, in the hit thriller series, Your Honor. So, it comes as little surprise that he once again proves that he has the ability to bring the same level of drama and angst to a good guy role as Robert Mazur. Kruger, John Leguizamo, and Benjamin Bratt rigorously buttress Cranston's performance, adding to the intrigue.

The taut direction of director Brad Furman only enhances the already tension-filled atmosphere in which Cranston is operating. One wrong word or false move can easily lead to a bad result for himself and the entire operation involving hundreds of agents. Cranston blends his natural likability with the anxiety of living on a razor's edge of unnerving emotion. The line between life and death is terrifyingly thin as he deals with ruthless cartel members. The fear of making that small mistake is palpable, and only actors with the bona fides of Cranston can reel you in and make it so believable. Whether he's the guy dealing the drugs or busting dealers, Cranston has no problem making it edge-of-your-seat viewing.

The Infiltrator is now available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX