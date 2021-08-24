Bryan Cranston's crime drama Your Honor was initially billed as a limited series, but after breaking Showtime viewership records with its gripping debut, the network has decided to bring the show back for a second season.

Emmy winner Cranston will return as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit, and impossible choices. Though I didn't care much for the frustrating Season 1 finale, I'm glad Your Honor is coming back, as there were still a ton of questions left unanswered, including whether Michael will ever have to answer for his own unethical and immoral behavior.

Season 1 was the most-watched debut season on Showtime ever (6.6 million weekly viewers) and is currently the network’s most-watched series. Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, and production is slated to start early next year so that Your Honor can return to Showtime before the end of the year. Peter Moffat (The Night Of) will serve as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of multiple episodes.

“We were blown away by Your Honor… by the power of Peter’s storytelling, by the depth of Bryan’s performance, and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers,” said Showtime's Gary Levine. “Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb. So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting ‘Encore!’”

Image via Showtime

RELATED: 'Your Honor' Trailer Brings Bryan Cranston Back to TV With a (Gavel) Bang

In addition to Moffat, the series is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (The Good Wife) and Liz Glotzer (The Good Fight), while Cranston and James Degus (All the Way) executive produce the series on behalf of Moonshot Entertainment.

It's unclear which cast members will be joining Cranston in Season 2, but the first season co-starred

Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name) as fearsome crime boss Jimmy Baxter, and Hope Davis (Arlington Road) as his wife, Gina, who might be even more dangerous than her husband. Hunter Doohan (Truth Be Told) played Cranston's son, while Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of) rounded out the supporting cast. Guest stars included Maura Tierney (The Affair), Amy Landecker (Transparent), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), Benjamin Flores Jr. (The Haunted Hathaways), Chet Hanks (Empire), Lamar Johnson (The Hate You Give) and Lilli Kay (Chambers).

Produced by CBS Studios in association with KingSize Productions, Your Honor is based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers along with Ninio and Mashiach.

2022 is shaping up to be a huge year for Showtime, which will introduce several high-profile new shows along with a Ray Donovan movie that will debut in the first quarter of next year.

KEEP READING: 'Your Honor' Review: Bryan Cranston's Familiar Showtime Drama Is Out of Order

Share Share Tweet Email

Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in 'Oblivion Song' Movie Based on Robert Kirkman's Comic Book The Oscar-nominated actor will also produce the film under his Nine Stories banner.

Read Next