No matter what career you find yourself in, burnout is almost inevitable. It’s easy (especially when you love your job) to take on too much at once and become overwhelmed by the amount of work piling up in front of you. According to The Wrap, who spoke with sources close to both A24 and television’s Bryan Fuller, burnout is precisely what drowned the pair’s Peacock series. While the revered studio is still attempting to push forward and reimagine the project with a new showrunner at the helm, Fuller is officially no longer on board, having jumped off the canoe back in May. Now, we finally have some insight into what tore the Star Trek: Discovery and Dead Like Me creator from the Friday the 13th TV series prequel in the latest set of anonymous comments.

According to the insider, Fuller simply had too much going on and was spreading himself too thin between projects to continue juggling everything. Along with Crystal Lake, the creative has been hard at work on his feature-length directorial debut, Dust Bunny, which he will also write and produce. But, from the perspective of the scooper, it was on Fuller to tell the studio that he needed to hire a writing team for Crystal Lake, something he couldn’t do because the production was already spending well beyond its means. “We still had a budget that was wildly over,” says the insider who lamented about the lack of extra pens, brains, and energy that could have and should have been spent pulling Crystal Lake from the depths.

Since Fuller’s exit, A24 has been crystal clear about one thing - the studio is still hoping to move forward with Crystal Lake in one way or another. The question is simply, who will pick up where Fuller left off, and can the studio and new showrunner agree on financial decisions? There are so many names out there who would be a good fit to tell the story of what happened in the days and weeks leading up to the events of Friday the 13th, and, with names including Scream’s Kevin Williamson attached to the original production, the prequel has already drummed up interest from some of the biggest names in horror.

Who Else Was Involved With Bryan Fuller’s ‘Crystal Lake’?

The first wave of creatives getting their hands dirty with the story surrounding masked murderer Jason Vorhees included Friday the 13th scribe, Victor Miller, who was set to join the title as an executive producer, with Fuller also teasing fans with the return of the original movie’s special effects make-up artist, Tom Savini. And then there was the highly-anticipated return of Adrienne King, who, in the role of Alice Hardy, was the final girl from the movie that kicked off the franchise.

As A24 circles new possibilities for Crystal Lake, it will be interesting to see who stays and who goes should the production move forward. You can count on Collider to keep you up to date with all things the Friday the 13th prequel series. For now, relive the terror of Friday the 13th as it’s now streaming on Max.