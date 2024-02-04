Bryan Fuller isn't exactly a household name, but he's responsible for creating some of the most visually striking and innovative TV series of the last 20 years. Beginning as a writer on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Voyager, Fuller worked his way up to being a showrunner, creating his own cult classics like Wonderfalls and Dead Like Me. Often whimsical and imaginative, Fuller's series tend to dabble in the macabre.

Some of Bryan Fuller's most notable works include Pushing Daisies and Hannibal; both are very different in tone, but each takes a look at life and death...and sometimes life after death. Recently, Fuller executive produced the docu-series Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror for Shudder, and is in pre-production for Crystal Lake, which is based on Friday the 13th and Jason Voorhees. Bryan Fuller is no stranger to adapting projects, like American Gods, and integrating his own unique visual style, so Crystal Lake has a lot to live up to. Before the new series lands on television, catch up on Bryan Fuller's other TV shows, ranked here.

5 'American Gods'

Based on Neil Gaiman's (The Sandman) novel of the same name, Starz's American Gods was created by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green. American Gods follows Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) as he becomes a bodyguard for the enigmatic Mr. Wednesday (Deadwood's Ian McShane), who introduces him to a fantastical world of Gods, both old and new. Gaiman's otherworldly work seemed to be a great match for Fuller, who was able to utilize his innovative visuals in this science-fiction drama featuring actual Gods like Odin, Anansi, and Thoth, along with a Jinn and a leprechaun. The series was even nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

American Gods also featured stand-out performances by Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, Demore Barnes (who guest starred in an episode of Fuller's Hannibal), and Orlando Jones. Gillian Anderson, fresh off her recurring role in Hannibal, also received praise for her supporting turn as Goddess Media (who took on iconic looks from Marilyn Monroe and Lucille Ball). After the immense praise for the first season, thanks to the captivating visual style and excellent acting, Fuller and Green left and were replaced as showrunners for Seasons 2 and 3 (reportedly due to budget concerns). Perhaps as a result of this changeover, Season 2 of the series lost its way, but bounced back into favor with fans and critics for Season 3. In 2021, Starz canceled the series after its third season.

American Gods Release Date May 1, 2017 Cast Ricky Whittle , Ian McShane , Emily Browning Seasons 2

4 'Wonderfalls'

Bryan Fuller's 2004 fantasy dramedy Wonderfalls lasted only one season, but still made an impact on fans, gaining cult status. The series starred Caroline Dhavernas (who would later recur in Fuller's Hannibal) as Jaye, a loner who sells souvenirs at Niagara Falls. But this wouldn't be a Bryan Fuller series if there wasn't some kind of fantastical element. In this case, the animal tchotchkes talk to Jaye and encourage her to help strangers. Rounding out the cast is future Fuller collaborator Lee Pace, William Sadler and Katie Finneran as Jaye's family, and Tyron Leitso as her love interest.

The dry, witty banter between the characters, the cute animal trinkets, and the emotional beats between Jaye's family members provided a winning combination – at least for viewers. Unfortunately, Fox didn't agree and aired only four of the Season 1 episodes before canceling the series (arguably too soon by fans) and releasing the complete set on DVD. Additionally, while Wonderfalls was originally intended to be a standalone season, Fuller and co-creator Todd Holland expressed plans for episodes spanning three potential seasons. Fuller's distinct style and sharp deadpan humor couldn't resurrect this series despite a fan-driven campaign for another season.

3 'Dead Like Me'

Two-season fantasy dramedy Dead Like Me starred Ellen Muth as recently deceased George, who becomes a grim reaper after getting hit in the head with a toilet seat that fell from a space station. As ridiculous as the premise sounds, Dead Like Me was sentimental and charming in its dissection and exploration of grief. Guided by boss Rube (Mandy Patinkin), as a grim reaper, George must take the souls of the dying and escort them to their afterlife. This allows the series to lean into the more vulnerable themes of appreciating life and relationships. Dead Like Me perfectly balances out the drama with comedic Rube Goldberg-style death scenes, giving viewers a breather from their feels.

After only five episodes into Season 1, Bryan Fuller left the series due to creative differences, and the studio's insistence on cutting the material. Supporting actress Rebecca Gayheart also left after these five episodes, leaving actors Jasmine Guy, Callum Blue, and Laura Harris to round out the cast. Dead Like Me finished its first season and was canceled by Showtime after its second; a straight-to-DVD film followed without Fuller's involvement. The series was full of imaginative world-building and deep reaper lore, and served as almost a trial run of Fuller's future series Pushing Daisies, which also explored death in a mostly comedic (but still grounded) way.

dead like me Release Date June 27, 2003 Cast Mandy Patinkin , Callum Blue , Jasmine Guy , Cynthia Stevenson , Laura Harris Seasons 2

2 'Pushing Daisies'

Fates Aired: 2007-2009

The facts are these: In 2007, Bryan Fuller brought Pushing Daisies to life, and death, and life again. The delightful TV series ran for 22 episodes before succumbing to the 2007 writers' strike. Starring previous supporting actor Lee Pace as the charmingly awkward Ned and Anna Friel as his back-alive love interest Chuck, Pushing Daisies was a whimsically beautiful masterpiece. Young Ned unluckily finds out that he has the ability to bring people back from the dead via touch – but only for one minute, otherwise death balances the scales by taking another nearby victim. The series was played for comedic effect instead of horror (although some of the reanimated bodies can be graphic); grown-up Ned uses his ability to run a successful pie shop and help private investigator Emerson Cod (Chi McBride) solve murders.

Over Pushing Daisies' two seasons, fans were treated to delectable narration by Jim Dale, stunning production design, quick and pun-filled dialogue, and emotionally resonating episodes. Adding to the fun were quirky supporting characters like Chuck's cheese-loving aunts (Swoosie Kurtz and Ellen Greene) and Olive Snook (Kristin Chenoweth), who is in unrequited love with Ned. Bryan Fuller even capitalized on Greene and Chenoweth's musical theater background by giving them endearing musical numbers (don't worry, the series is not a musical). Critically acclaimed, Pushing Daisies earned 17 Emmy nominations, with seven wins, including one for Chenoweth's supporting role. The series' abrupt cancelation was devastating to fans who longed for a conclusion to the cherished show, and a happy ending for Ned and Chuck's love story.

1 'Hannibal'

Arguably Bryan Fuller's most celebrated series, Hannibal was one of the best shows on TV at the time, and is still beloved today. Based on the infamous serial killer from Thomas Harris' novels, the show followed the captivating relationship between forensic psychiatrist and cannibal Hannibal Lecter (an outstanding Mads Mikkelsen) and FBI Special Investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy). For three seasons, audiences delighted in the tension-filled cat-and-mouse game between the two intelligent-but-troubled characters, but Hannibal was canceled in 2015 by NBC, never getting to The Silence of the Lambs storyline fans were eager to see play out.

Hannibal was known for its outstanding acting and delectably dense dialogue, but Fuller also brought a unique style to the gruesome and beautiful death scenes. Fuller and his team expertly crafted a dreamlike quality to the show, keeping viewers on their toes and waiting for the next grotesquely arresting kill. The combination of complex and fascinating characters with life-or-death stakes made the deaths in the series more impactful and provocative. With fans still hoping for an unlikely fourth season, Hannibal served as a nice precursor to Crystal Lake – a horror IP getting new life as a prequel television series – and it will be exciting to see how Bryan Fuller carries his expertise into the new show.

