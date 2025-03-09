Before Bryan Greenberg became the ambitious lawyer Rick Dodson in Suits LA, he was hustling through the streets of New York in the HBO series How To Make It in America. The two-season show, which aired from 2010 to 2011, followed two young entrepreneurs, Ben (Greenberg) and his best friend Cam (Victor Rasuk), as they pursued their dreams of having their own fashion brand. The series showcased the grit, sacrifice and perseverance required to make a dream a reality, all while embracing the highs and lows of living in New York City. Though short-lived, How To Make It in America resonated with a young audience and continues to do so today, suggesting the show may have been slightly ahead of its time.

While both of Greenberg’s characters — Rick in Suits LA and Ben in How To Make It in America — are incredibly ambitious, they begin their journeys in very different places. Rick works in the polished, corporate world of a Los Angeles entertainment law firm, where he is proving his loyalty and desperately trying to maintain his moral compass. In contrast, Ben’s journey in How To Make It in America starts from nothing as he works his way up, striving to build something important and achieve success. Though these characters differ, they highlight Greenberg's versatility as an actor, showcasing his ability to portray real, empathetic men on screen. His performance as Ben, in particular, demonstrates his skill at bringing to life a relatable, charismatic character that audiences can’t help but root for.

What Is 'How To Make It in America' About?

How To Make It in America centers around Greenberg's character, Ben, an optimistic yet struggling designer working in retail to pay his bills in New York City. He is determined to create something meaningful, while his go-getter best friend, Cam, relentlessly pursues one hustle after another in the hopes of getting something off the ground. Together, they create the brand "Crisp" with the goal of making retro jeans, doing whatever it takes to sell the brand and themselves to anyone who will listen. Their journey as business partners and friends takes many twists and turns as their brand expands, highlighting the challenges and setbacks that come with chasing the American Dream.

While the show highlights their hustle and work dynamic, it also beautifully showcases the unique and authentic friendship between Ben and Cam. The chemistry between Greenberg and Rasuk gives their relationship an emotional depth that anchors the series. The show is further enriched by strong supporting characters, including Rachel (Lake Bell), Ben's on-again-off-again love interest, who is having her own struggles as an interior designer. Rene (Luis Guzmán) is Cam's streetwise cousin, adding a dangerous yet often hilarious levity to the series. Additionally, How To Make It in America features Kid Cudi in his first substantial acting role, playing Domingo, a character with connections to the high-end party scene who occasionally spouts bursts of inspirational philosophy to his friends.

Each actor adds depth to the show's rich, nuanced storytelling, creating a vibrant, lived-in world. New York City, in many ways, becomes its own character, portrayed in a refreshingly raw and unglamorous light, compared to other shows set inThe City That Never Sleeps. The grounded performances and realistic characters make How To Make It in America worth watching, offering a unique glimpse into the dreams and struggles of a generation striving for success in a competitive and often tumultuous world — one that many viewers can relate to today.

'How To Make It in America' Still Resonates With Audiences Today