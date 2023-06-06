Bryan Singer, director of films such as 2000's X-Men and 2006's Superman Returns, is reportedly self-financing a new documentary in order to address claims of sexual assault, according to Variety. Singer, who has faced allegations stretching so far back as the 1990s, last worked on 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody, from which he was fired shortly before the film's completion, amid reports of erratic behavior, long absences, and later claims of sexual misconduct.

In an attempt to resuscitate his career, Singer is seeking to produce a documentary about himself and "his struggles," addressing the allegations. The director is also looking to return to his low-budget beginnings, seeking investors to back the production of three new narrative features which are to be set in and around Israel, with one to take place in the 1970s. Another source told Variety that Singer was also working on a documentary centered on 1984 and 1988 Summer Games Gold Medalist and LGBT activist, Louganis.

The once-in-demand director had racked up more than $3 billion at the box office over the course of his career, becoming well-known for superhero blockbusters. This came to a halt, however, in 2017 when he was fired from the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Singer's publicist had notably previously cut ties with the director, while Fox had opted to not renew its long-term deal with his production company. This was followed by news that a lawsuit had been filed against Singer, as Cesar Sanchez-Guzman accused the director of sexually assaulting him back in 2003 — at the time Sanchez-Guzman was 17. It was reported, however, that Fox was not aware that the lawsuit was incoming when Singer was dismissed from the project.

Image via 20th Century Fox

RELATED: Rami Malek Breaks Silence on Bryan Singer: “My Situation Was Not Pleasant”

Singer's History of Sexual Misconduct

This was not, however, the first case to be filed against Singer, who had previously faced lawsuits in 1997 and 2014. The former stemmed from the parents of a 14-year-old extra on the film Apt Pupil suing the director for allegedly filming their son and other underage cast members in a naked shower scene without permission. Some reports claimed this lawsuit was dismissed due to insufficient evidence, while others claimed it was settled outside of court.

In 2014 Singer faced another lawsuit, in which actor and model Michael Egan claimed the director sexually assaulted him as part of a ring of abusers. The alleged abuse took place when Egan was between the ages of 15 and 17. Speaking to The Daily Beast, he said: “They destroyed the life of an adolescent, and it has affected me for the rest of my life.” Egan did not name the other abusers in the lawsuit, but claimed that they were "names you will recognize." This lawsuit was later withdrawn, however, in the same year, another lawsuit was filed on behalf of a British man who opted to remain anonymous, in which Singer was accused again of sexual assault - this case was then dismissed at the man's request.

Following the 2017 lawsuit, of which a $150,000 settlement was approved, Singer attempted to revive his career with the comic book adaption Red Sonja – however following a 2019 exposé, the director left the project. This Atlantic exposé outlined allegations from four men that Singer had assaulted them when they were underage. Singer responded to the Atlantic report, calling the exposé a "homophobic smear piece" that had "been conveniently timed to take advantage of [Bohemian Rhapsody's] success.” Given the series of allegations signaling a deeply troubling pattern of behavior in a post-#MeToo world, time will tell whether any of the directors' proposed projects come to fruition.