The Big Picture Bryce Dallas Howard discusses her new film Deep Cover, a comedy with an all-star cast.

Howard was thrilled to work with Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed on the film, calling it "really, really, really, funny."

Deep Cover promises a unique blend of humor and suspense, with Howard's character leading the romp with her two amateur students.

This past weekend at Fan Expo Boston, Bryce Dallas Howard sat down with Collider's Steve Weintraub to discuss her latest project, the highly anticipated action comedy Deep Cover. The film, based on an original script by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, sees Howard teaming up with an all-star cast for a hilariously chaotic adventure. The movie, which began filming in February, centers on three improv actors who are recruited by the police to stage low-level stings. Their commitment to never breaking character plunges them deep into London's criminal underworld.

Deep Cover's cast is an enormously impressive ensemble, including Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Ian McShane (John Wick), Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon) and Sonoya Mizuno (Maniac, House of the Dragon). Directed by Tom Kingsley, known for his work on the acclaimed comedy series Stath Lets Flats, the film sounds like a unique blend of humor and suspense.

Howard couldn't contain her excitement when speaking about the project. "It's really fun, it's a comedy," she said. "It's with Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, Paddy Considine. I mean, it's a great cast, and it's basically about a group of actors who accidentally get sucked into an undercover criminal operation, and they're trying to stay alive. It's really quite fun."

'Deep Cover' Will Be a Seriously Silly Film

Image via Sony

Howard provided some insight into the film's premise and her role in it, explaining that the film is firmly a farce from the very beginning. She said:

"I play a comedy improv teacher who's like a failed actor. She's very quick on her feet, you know, and she basically gets recruited by Sean Bean to participate in a very low-level sort of sting operation, and she needs to bring two of her students. She knows the two students she wants to bring. Unfortunately, they get agents. So she ends up choosing her two worst students."

Describing the dynamic between the characters, Howard elaborated, "Orlando Bloom, a method actor — not in real life. He's not a method actor in real life, but he's playing a method actor. And Nick Mohammed, who is in Ted Lasso, plays a guy who basically has zero self-esteem and is taking these classes in order to have more social courage. And so she goes into this supposedly low-stakes circumstance with these two fools. And things go awry as you can imagine. It’s a romp. It's really, really, really funny."

Reflecting on her experience, Howard revealed, "I just saw it a couple of nights ago. It was really cool." With such a stellar cast and a compelling storyline, Deep Cover is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated comedies of the year. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the film's release date and more behind-the-scenes insights. And don't miss the rest of our coverage from Fan Expo!