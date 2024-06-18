The Big Picture Bryce Dallas Howard has expressed interest in directing Star Trek.

Howard is a self-proclaimed Trekkie and praised the work of Terry Matalas on Star Trek: Picard, expressing her desire to work on the franchise.

Howard's next directorial project is an episode of the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew series.

Much like her father Ron Howard, Bryce Dallas Howard has turned her directing talents to the Star Wars franchise, directing episodes of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Skeleton Crew. But there's another classic science fiction universe she'd like to explore. Howard talked about her desire to direct Star Trek at FanExpo Boston this weekend, at a panel moderated by Collider's Steve Weintraub.

When asked about potentially directing or acting for Star Trek, Howard answered enthusiastically:

"Oh, my gosh. So guys, I'm a Trekkie. I'm actually a Trekkie. God, I would love it. I would love it. I mean, wasn't the last season of Picard just brilliant? Terry Matalas, I’m so impressed with him and what he’s done. So, I can only hope."

Weintraub noted with surprise that Paramount has seemingly not brought Matalas back for another Star Trek series (despite fan support for his proposed Star Trek: Legacy), letting Marvel pick him up to showrun their upcoming Vision Quest series. Howard agreed that the latter studio had correctly recognized Matalas' talent.

What Else Has Bryce Dallas Howard Done?

After making small appearances in a number of Ron Howard's films, including Parenthood, Apollo 13, and A Beautiful Mind, Howard landed her first lead role in M. Night Shyamalan's The Village, playing a blind girl in an isolated rural community. Although reviews for the film were mixed, Howard's performance was widely praised, and she moved on to a number of high-profile films, including Terminator Salvation, Spider-Man 3, and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. She played park manager Claire Dearing in all three films of the Jurassic World franchise, and earlier this year, she starred in the Matthew Vaughn action comedy Argylle. She is next set to star alongside Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed in the Amazon Prime Video comedy Deep Cover.

Howard has a family connection to the Star Trek universe — but it's not through her dad. Her uncle, Clint Howard, first appeared in the long-running franchise in the 1966 The Original Series episode "The Corbomite Maneuver," when he was seven years old, as the alien Balok. He has since made a number of appearances on a variety of Star Trek series, including a homeless man in 21st-century San Francisco on Deep Space Nine, a Ferengi on Enterprise, an Orion on Discovery, and medical officer Buck Martinez in Strange New Worlds.

Howard's next directorial project, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be released later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. You can watch Star Trek on Paramount+.

