Bryce Dallas Howard is making a welcome return to the Star Wars universe this year as one of the numerous talented directors working on Skeleton Crew. Bryce Dallas Howard has plenty of experience with directing Star Wars television, having previously worked on some of the best episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Ahead of her next project with the Jon Watts and Christopher Ford-created series, Howard spoke with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt during a panel Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, where she shared her extremely positive experience working on Skeleton Crew with her friends from college:

"I loved working on 'Skeleton Crew' . I loved it. Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, who are our showrunners, I went to NYU with my husband. We were friends. My husband acted in their short films, so we've been rooting for them and for Jon Watts obviously with 'Spider-Man' and everything, and we're really excited."

Howard also went on to express her excitement about joining the series, while praising the cast and crew of Skeleton Crew. She calls Jude Law, who plays a mysterious Force user who could be either friend or foe to the band of young heroes, a "fantastic" presence in the series. She also had words of praise for the other directors on the show, which includes Everything Everywhere All at Once filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, The Green Knight filmmaker David Lowery, and Minari filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung.

'Skeleton Crew' Takes the 'Star Wars' Franchise Back to Suburbia

Skeleton Crew is the latest Disney+ Star Wars series to take place in the New Republic-era. This places the new show in between the events of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, and places it in the same rough period of time alongside The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. Despite that, the events of Skeleton Crew look to be very self-contained, focusing on a brand-new cast of characters and exploring worlds we've never seen before.

As seen in the trailer that debuted at the 2024 D23 Expo, the young Goonies-inspired characters of Skeleton Crew grew up in a quiet and peaceful suburban neighborhood. Everything changes when the kids discover an abandoned Jedi temple, which houses secrets that make them the target of several dangerous interested parties. Their only hope may lie in a mysterious Jedi outcast, but wherever his true allegiances lie remains to be seen.

Skeleton Crew premieres exclusively on Disney+ on December 3, 2024. You can explore the world of Star Wars on the streamer right now.

