The Big Picture Bryce Dallas Howard delivers a breakout performance in M. Night Shyamalan's The Village, conveying the ramifications of a sheltered life.

Shyamalan's strength lies in writing strong characters, allowing actors to show different sides of themselves.

Howard's portrayal of Ivy shows bravery, empathy, and intelligence, embodying a different type of "final girl" in the horror genre.

While he is most often associated with the infamous twist endings to his films, M. Night Shyamalan’s great skill has always been his ability to write strong characters. While he’s certainly inverted and challenged expectations when it comes to drama, Shyamalan’s best work emerges when he’s able to write to the strengths of his actors. He’s often been a filmmaker that has allowed established stars to show a different side of their personalities, such as Bruce Willis’ uncharacteristically nuanced role in The Sixth Sense or James McAvoy’s physically laborious performance in Split. However, the originality of Shyamalan’s writing has also given him the opportunity to “break in” new stars with his challenging material. While its plot mechanics have been debated, Shyamalan’s 2004 horror thriller The Village is both deeply scary and surprisingly emotional thanks to the breakout performance by Bryce Dallas Howard.

What Is ‘The Village’ About?

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

The Village is set in what appears to be a 19th century community of socially and religiously conservative villagers living in Pennsylvania. While the population seems to be content with their current living experience, the villagers live in fear of a group of enigmatic, faceless creatures that seemingly prevent them from moving beyond the parameters of their borders. The death of a young villager prompts the ambitious young man Lucius Hunt (Joaquin Phoenix) to ask about leading an expedition to find medical supplies. After being denied, Lucius begins to fall in love with a blind girl named Ivy Elizabeth Walker (Howard). While Phoenix’s role is underrated in its romanticism, Howard perfectly embodies the sense of naïveté that feels realistic given her situation. Since Ivy is literally blind to the world that surrounds her, she must rely entirely on the information that is given to her by her parents and the community leaders.

While Shyamalan’s films are often criticized for what’s perceived as “melodramatic” dialogue, The Village succeeds in its romantic storyline thanks to the strong chemistry between Howard and Phoenix. The heightened, almost absurd way that they describe love makes sense, as they are living within a community that is merely pretending to embody a completely different time and place. The words of wisdom given by Ivy’s father, the village Elder Edward (William Hurt), feel inauthentic because they are all based around a fundamental lie, as he is not actually the antiquated pilgrim he claims to be. However, Ivy has been raised in this secluded environment, and so her simplistic perception of the world is based on how little knowledge she has of what is beyond the borders of the village. Howard’s performance is great because she conveys to the audience what the longstanding ramifications of being sheltered look like.

Howard serves as the perfect “audience avatar,” as she is being exposed to The Village’s twists and turns at the same time the viewer is. While there are certainly indications that something doesn’t add up about the story the elders have spread about the monsters that guard their borders, Ivy’s realizations about the illogicalness of their societal infrastructure are matched well with her own social development. She has reached the age when she begins to question her parents’ ideals, noticing that she has been strategically denied information about technology, history, and global context. Rather than feeling like an obnoxious adolescent keen to rebel against her parents, Howard makes Ivy a relatable protagonist who takes an active role in educating herself.

5:01 Related Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals What She Learned About Directing From Matthew Vaughn Howard and co-star Bryan Cranston also reveal their first reactions to the 'Argylle' script, and what they couldn't wait to film.

Howard Shows Ivy’s Bravery in the Face of Fear

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

While the mystery itself is a beguiling one that was certainly intended to keep audiences engaged, having a compelling plot twist in of itself does not make a movie successful — an unfortunate mistake that Shyamalan has made in some of his weaker movies. However, The Village succeeds as an emotionally gripping story because Howard shows how Ivy’s kindness drags her into dangerous situations. She disobeys the orders set out by her father not out of a malicious desire to confront him, but because Lucius has been critically injured. Knowing that her village is not equipped to treat his injuries, Ivy decides to take a deep trek into the woods. Considering that she believes these woods to be haunted by actual monsters, it’s an incredible act of bravery that Howard conveys beautifully.

Howard shows how Ivy’s empathetic qualities distinguish her among the other villagers, as she begins to understand the consequences that their secluded lifestyle has. While her peers take turns jeering and taunting a developmentally disabled young man, Noah Percy (Adrien Brody), Ivy shows him kindness, as she knows he has no control over his mental issues. Ivy’s blindness means that she can only judge others by what they say, and thus has a purity of spirit that others in her community lack. It’s an impressive physical performance, as Howard must often convey Ivy’s emotional state by matching her expressions with James Newton Howard’s beautiful, Oscar-nominated score.

Bryce Dallas Howard Plays a Different Type of "Final Girl"

Close

Considering that Ivy is one of the few protagonists that survives to the end of the story, she could be broadly considered a “final girl,” even if The Village isn’t a traditional horror film. Although the term is most often associated with slasher films, Howard embodies the strength of a “final girl” who risks her life for others. She shows how Ivy’s intelligence allows her to survive when an enigmatic creature attacks her during her journey into the woods. While Ivy may lack the ability to see, Howard shows that her other senses have been heightened.

While his twists are often inserted to gut punch the audience, Shyamalan is a far more optimistic filmmaker than he’s given credit for. While The Village explores the horrors of isolation and the denial of knowledge, Ivy represents the inherent curiosity within those that have the power to change antiquated social dynamics that do more than good. Howard shows a nuanced side of heroism that is unique within horror films. Ivy is not fighting for her own survival, but for the betterment of the people that she cares about most.

The Village is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch Now on Prime Video