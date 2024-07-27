The Big Picture BRZRKR anime series is set to begin production this Fall with Keanu Reeves and Mattson Tomlin leading the charge.

Reeves received an Inkpot Award at SDCC 2024, where McFarlane gifted him a BRZRKR action figure.

The original comic series raised over $1million and had over 615,000 copies sold, with a live-action movie on the way.

Ready those blades, BRZRKR fans, because the animated series on Keanu Reeves’ hit comic book is finally heading into production. At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, it was announced by Reeves and showrunner Mattson Tomlin that the anime will begin production starting in the Fall. Tomlin also confirmed that he finished and turned in the script for the live-action movie for Netflix.

Reeves was in attendance at SDCC 2024 to receive the Inkpot Award for his contribution towards pop culture and the arts. During the panel, the creator of Image Comics and legendary toy creator, Todd McFarlane, gifted Reeves his own BRZRKR action figure. IGN noted the Reeves immediately started playing with it on stage.

In 2021, it was announced that BRZRKR would be developed with Netflix for the live-action movie as well as an animated series to follow. Then in 2022, the news that the anime series would be helmed by Production I.G whose work includes the classic Ghost in the Shell, FLCL, and the animated sequences in Kill Bill: Volume 1. Tomlin (Terminator Zero) joined as the showrunner as well as the screenwriter for the live-action movie, which kicks everything off, something he shared in 2022 on his Twitter account.

Who Will Direct the BRZRKR Movie?

Close

From the minds of Reeves, comic writer Matt Kindt, and illustrator Ron Garney, BRZRKR follows the story of a warrior whose immortality allows him to fight on through the ages. The 12-issue series raised over $1 Million for its Kickstater to be published with Boom! Studios. It was an instant smash hit with the first issue selling over 615,000 copies.

While it’s too early to know who the director of the BRZRKR film is yet, don’t rule out Reeves just yet. In 2022, he shared with Collider that it was something he was considering. He specifically noted there was a “33%” chance for it to be him. It wouldn’t be his first time directing, either. He noted that if he likes the script, it was a real possibility, as he stated:

“I know how it's a lot of work, but the film that I directed, Man of Tai Chi , was born, I became the director because I was part of the writing process, and I didn't want to hand it over. I was like, oh, okay. I have to direct this. I'm not quite there yet on ‘BRZRKR’. I have to read the script, but I'm also interested in having a collaborator and what they could bring to it.”

The live-action BRZRKR film will come to Netflix, and the anime begins production this Fall.