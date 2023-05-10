Be prepared to be in the stars tonight, as Bastions, the animated series from the musical sensation, BTS, is officially set to be released on Crunchyroll. While the streaming service is still working on bringing the highly anticipated arrival of Suzume to its catalog, it will keep itself busy with the release of the new show, which will focus on a group of rookie superheroes in a world where they compete for popularity, according to Deadline. They will emerge as full-fledged heroes after saving Earth from a crisis by uncovering the identity of a villain responsible for environmental pollution.

The project will arrive at the platform where Jujutsu Kaisen is available to stream during a complicated time for the band, as they had previously gone on a small break to fulfill their duties in the military service from their country. Additionally, BTS had already decided to pause their musical career until 2025, leaving their fans with bittersweet anticipation for their eventual return. While the group prepares to make a comeback whenever they're ready, their followers can enjoy Bastions on the streaming service that already counts with titles such as Chainsaw Man in its catalog.

The people behind the production and release of Bastions are very excited about its release, with Asa Suehira, the Chief Content Officer at Crunchyroll, stating: "Crunchyroll has an extraordinary opportunity to introduce fans to more animation styles from Asia, and this exciting new series from Korea does just that, and having the music of so many K-pop stars really broadens the appeal of Bastions": Not only BTS will be featured on the music of the show, as Le Sserafilm and singers Heize and AleXa will also be a part of the project, setting the stage for a major adventure that will combine the best of K-Pop with the best of anime.

What Is Crunchyroll?

If you haven't heard of Crunchyroll by now, you might be glad to know that it is a streaming service solely dedicated to the preservation and distribution of East Asian media, including Japanese anime and other major projects from the region. With the addition of Bastions to its library, the platform will now have a major series where one of the biggest musical sensations of the decade will be creatively involved with the development process of the show. It remains to be seen if BTS' heroics on the screen can be as wildly successful as their work in the musical industry.

To get a taste of what you can expect from Bastions when it premieres this weekend on May 13, you can check out the official music video for BTS' "Butter" below: