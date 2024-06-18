The Big Picture BTS x Despicable Me 4 Funko Pops are available for pre-order on June 21.

The figures are in celebration of a new character in the series, who is a self-professed BTS fan.

Despicable Me 4 follows Gru and family on the run from new threat, with Minions getting super upgrades.

We don't need permission to dance, and apparently neither do the Minions if Funko's newest Pops! set is anything to go by. Today, the toy company unveiled a look at their latest special edition set, a seven-pack featuring the members of South Korean pop sensation BTS...with Minion makeovers, just in time for the release of Despicable Me 4, in theaters this July.

The BTSxIllumination collaboration celebrates the franchise's newest character, Poppy Prescott (Joey King), an aspiring supervillain and a self-professed member of ARMY — the moniker given to BTS fans. The Funko Pops will become available to order on June 21, exclusively from Entertainment Earth. The official Despicable Me 4 X account also announced that exclsuive merch would be available for fans to pre-order on June 19 on Weverse. The video, appropriately set to "Permission to Dance," also reveals that special BTSxDM4 pop-ups will appear in Los Angeles, Seoul and Tokyo.

What Is 'Despicable Me 4' About?

Close

Despicable Me 4 will once again follow Gru (Steve Carrell) and his family, this time as they go on the run from a new supervillain. The movie will also see the beloved Minions get super-powered upgrades, though how long the chaose can last is anyone's guess. The official synopsis for the upcoming movie reads:

Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

Despicable Me 4 hits theaters on July 3. The BTS Minions go up for pre-order exclusively on Entertainment Earth on June 21. Check out images of the Funko Pops! above.

Find Tickets Now