It’s going to be a rough two years for BTS fans around the world as most members of the seven-piece boy band take a break from being pop megastars to fulfill their required army service. Luckily, Lego has you covered. Unveiling their latest build-it-yourself masterpiece, the toy company has dropped the BTS Dynamite set, a colorful and changeable display that will transport fans inside the boys’ music video for their hit song of the same name.

Pick out your next vinyl with RM in the record store or chow down on a donut with Jung Kook outside the “Dynamite Burger and Donut” shop. If a seated meal with a side of dance moves is more your jam, you know you can meet up with j-hope inside the restaurant for a burger with a side of groove. Grab a cone of your favorite ice cream with V by the “Dynamite” ice cream truck, but maybe wait until you’re done shooting hoops with SUGA, Jin, Jimin, and the rest of the boys before piling on the dairy. Also featured in the set is the Disco front where the boys bust a move as well as a stage complete with a wheel that makes them dance. Along with the scenes, the Lego set also comes with fun Easter egg extras like BTS records in the vinyl shop and palm trees.

Debuting in August 2020, BTS’ English-language song “Dynamite” was an instant hit with fans. Raking in millions of views on YouTube, the music video was a stand-out, further launching the group towards stardom. The song would also land the band their first Grammy nomination which cemented their names in history as the first Korean pop act to receive the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod.

Image via Lego

Of course, BTS has only continued their upward trajectory, putting out hit after hit and playing to packed stadiums around the globe. While most of the band will be reporting for their required service duty, SUGA recently announced his plans to go on a solo worldwide tour. The Justin Timberlake or Zayn Malik move will make the BTS singer the first one in the group to strike out on his own, although it’s been reported that the other boys are also looking into similar opportunities.

Along with the release of the Lego set, fans who are eager for more BTS content who are hoping to keep the memories alive while they wait for the joyous concert following their hiatus, the band recently released a film of their live concert experience. Titled BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas, the film features the band’s live October 2022 sold-out performance in Busan. With abundant amounts of energy, a crystal clear picture, and perfect sound, the experience is not one to be missed for BTS fans.

Check out the Lego set below and get your hands on it when it arrives in stores and online on March 1, 2023.

