BTS is arguably the biggest band in the world right now, and very few can find themselves immune to their charms for long. One such person who has proudly jumped into ARMY life headfirst is actor Simon Pegg, who recently attended the Korean boy band's concert in Las Vegas. Pegg is currently promoting his new animated film Luck, which hits Apple TV+ on August 5.

When speaking to Collider's own Steve Weintraub about how the experience of meeting BTS with his daughter would rank in all the cool things he's done, Pegg said:

That was up there. That was seriously up there. I mean, I'd become a sort of BTS fan via her. She'd introduced me to them ... And we watched a lot of them on YouTube. So by the time we went to see them in Las Vegas, I was genuinely a fan. And so meeting them was just surreal. Because we walked into a room and they just stood there, just waiting for us to walk in. And they were absolutely lovely and it was extraordinary. And I was a little starstruck.

Pegg, of course, was not the only celebrity in attendance over the course of the four-night engagement in Las Vegas, with attendees including many prominent music industry names including Steve Aoiki, who previously worked with the band on their track "Mic Drop." Though Pegg said he was starstruck by the band — made up of members Kim Namjoon ("RM"), Kim Seokjin ("Jin"), Min Yoongi ("Suga"), Jung Hoseok ("J-Hope"), Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung ("V") and Jeong Jungkook — it did beg the question whether they felt the same about him.

When asked if the band had seen any of his films, including Shaun of the Dead, Pegg said:

"Well, RM who is probably the most adept English speaker of the group, although they're all getting better at speaking English, he's a bit of a movie fan. And he'd gone to see Baby Driver with V, another one of the band. So he was aware of my work for sure. And we had a little chat about movies and stuff. I didn't know if the other guys had seen Shaun of the Dead or anything like that. I mean, I presume they have, but they were just really lovely. It was a nice moment."

All in all, it seems like the moment was a memorable one for all parties involved, and even earned Pegg the "Dad of the Year" award. Now the only question remaining is this: Simon Pegg, who is your bias?

Luck hits Apple TV+ on August 5. In the meantime, check out the interview with Pegg below: