If you’re one of the many fans who are bummed that you won’t have another chance to see BTS until all the boys are finished with their required army service in 2025, we have good news for you. Today, a trailer has dropped for the group’s upcoming on-screen concert experience, BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas. The film will feature the band’s live October 2022 performance in Busan, a show that saw a sold-out crowd cheering and singing along to every song. With performers like Lizzo and Elton John recently coming out with streamable concerts, BTS is upping the ante with their theatrical release.

The trailer reveals the special cinematic cut of the band’s performance with crystal clear images and up-close-and-personal shots of every member. The boys are on fire, playing to both the audience and cameras, nailing their vocals and every move of their intricately choreographed routine. They also have some heartfelt words for their fans both in the stadium and those who will be watching from theaters as they prepare to take their two-year hiatus. Audiences can expect to hear the Grammy-nominated boy band sing all the hits including “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “IDOL,” along with their first live performance of “Run BTS”.

It’s been almost a decade since BTS, aka Bangtan Sonyeondan (Beyond the Scene), first began dominating pop charts. A refreshing return to the boy bands of yesteryear, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook danced into the hearts of millions of fans around the globe. As made obvious by the trailer for BTS: Yet to Come In Cinemas, the band reciprocates the love given to them by their followers who they lovingly refer to as ARMY. An immediate pop sensation, BTS quickly climbed the Billboard charts several times over, nabbing six No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in only 13 months.

Constantly selling out major stadium venues around the world, it’s no shock as to how the band found its name on the list of nominated performers at the Grammys for three years in a row. They also took home the coveted title of TIME’s Entertainer of the Year in 2020 and have collected several other trophies from events including the MTV Video Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards.

BTS: Yet To Come arrives in cinemas beginning on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. If you’re a fan hoping to make the most out of your BTS in-concert experience, be sure to get tickets on Saturday, February 4, as screenings that day will allow attendees to bring their glow sticks to further immerse themselves in the vibes. Grab your tickets to the biggest BTS concert event here and keep scrolling to check out the trailer.