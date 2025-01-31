Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with the cast and writer-director of Bubble & Squeak at the Sundance Film Festival 2025.

Bubble & Squeak is a whimsical drama about a fragile marriage and cabbage smuggling.

During this interview, first-time filmmaker Evan Twohy, Himesh Patel, Sarah Goldberg, and Dave Franco discuss the challenges of the unpredictable Estonian weather, Patel and Goldberg's chemistry and vulnerability, and cabbage pants.

Bubble & Squeak is not just a dish—it’s the eccentric story of two fragile newlyweds on the run for committing the crime of cabbage smuggling. The premise of Evan Twohy’s debut feature isn’t too far off from reality. Tracing back to its culinary roots, a plate of bubble and squeak, despite the “soapy” connotation of its name, is an English delight consisting of cooked potatoes and cabbage mixed together and fried. Originating from the 18th century, bubble and squeak is recognized by food writer Howard Hillman as one of the “great peasant dishes of the world.”

In Twohy’s deadpan comedy, cabbage is no ordinary, lackluster produce—it is contraband. The fictional world of Bubble & Squeak is one that strictly prohibits the consumption of this leafy vegetable. Any case of illegal cabbage smuggling will not be taken lightly. And yet, that is exactly what bickering newlyweds Declan (Himesh Patel) and Dolores (Sarah Goldberg) did. With their marriage threatened by a ruthless customs officer on their tail (Matt Berry), ridiculous tourism regulations, and simply the bitter reality that they’re just not compatible, Bubble & Squeak is just as whimsical as it is dramatic.

Collider’s very own Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to chat with director Twohy and cast members Patel, Goldberg, and Dave Franco at our media studio at the Rendezvous Cinema Center for this year's Sundance Film Festival. During this interview, the cast and filmmaker share the challenges of filming in Estonia’s unpredictable weather, the marriage of comedy and drama, and what it’s like wearing “cabbage pants.”

"There Are Not Many Paths for a Movie" Like 'Bubble & Squeak'

It's a "screwball comedy" about a "honeymoon in a country that hates the smell of cabbage."

Image by Photagonist

COLLIDER: When you were making this, was this something that you envisioned would premiere at Sundance?

EVAN TWOHY: I think, to some degree, absolutely. There are not many paths for a movie that's this weird, especially in the current marketplace. This is not a studio movie. To get it seen and exposed in the way that we need, there's just not very many channels for it. So I'm very, very grateful to Sundance for having us and supporting a less likely movie to get made these days.

How have you been describing it to friends and family?

TWOHY: It's sort of a screwball comedy about a couple that have chosen to go on a honeymoon in a country that hates the smell of cabbage. And for reasons that are not fully clear to us at first, the couple is accused of smuggling cabbages into this country and find themselves on the run from the law.

I know the three of you must read a lot of scripts, and I can only imagine that while reading scripts, half the time, you're like, “What am I reading?” What was it about the script and the story that said, “I need to be a part of this?”

HIMESH PATEL: I think it was just how original it is. Obviously, I'd never read anything like this. It just felt so confident and so singular in the vision. Especially when I spoke to Evan, I was just like, “I'm definitely on board. This is going to be great.”

SARAH GOLDBERG: It was completely unique in its tone and really special. I'm always looking for something that has a kind of rhythm to the writing, and there was something about everything in the script, down to the punctuation, that really earned its place. It had this kind of wild humor and surreal feel but was really grounded. Something we can all relate to is relationships and whether you're with the right person, so the heart and the pathos were underneath all of this kind of wacky, zany cabbage stuff. I just loved it. I was really, really, really bowled over, desperate to do it the first time I read it.

DAVE FRANCO: My character wears bear skin the entire film, so that was a good selling point for me. I thought that would be a good time and definitely a warm time. My character is also spouting out the most ridiculous shit you've ever heard, and the challenge of trying to ground that and deliver it in a very earnest way was very exciting to me.

PATEL: And you nailed it.

Image by Photagonist

100%. Evan, I have to ask. These are silly questions, so just bear with me for a second. Was it Sarah's work as “Analyst Number #1” in Dark Knight Rises that helped her get this role?

FRANCO: Whoa!

TWOHY: Wow. I'll answer a silly question with an earnest answer. This started as a short play so many years ago. When I lived in New York, I saw a lot of theater, and I'd seen Sarah before much TV work, maybe post-Dark Knight.

GOLDBERG: I had one line in voice-over and one profile.

FRANCO: What’s the line?

GOLDBERG: Honestly, I can't remember, but you're not the only one who's worked with Christopher Nolan, [Himesh].

PATEL: Whatever!

TWOHY: I knew it was just such an obvious fit for this. I've always seen this movie like a surprise, and there's so much that I had seen Sarah do before that I hadn't gotten to see her do. I just knew it would be a surprise for people to see how much she's capable of. She's the best.

GOLDBERG: That's so nice. I just wanna say that when I met Evan, I hadn't met anyone like him with this creative imagination and somebody who was willing to take this big risk with this wild story and to bring something that has theatricality to the screen, as well. It's such a gift for us.

Do you think it was Dave's performance as Benjamin Bainsworth in 7th Heaven that helped him land this role?

TWOHY: No, but funny you should say that because it actually was his work in one of my favorite comfort movies, Neighbors 2, that absolutely helped him land this role. Neighbors 2 specifically.

FRANCO: The one where I only have six cumulative minutes of screen time.

Image via Universal Pictures

TWOHY: But what a six minutes they are.

GOLDBERG: Unforgettable.

TWOHY: His work preceded him.

[Himesh], I'm not gonna throw you under the bus...

PATEL: Oh, man! I was looking forward to it. I was like, "What's he gonna pick?"

I can add this right now. Which episode was it of EastEnders? I believe he was on—this is memory—I want to say, 586 episodes, or something like that.

PATEL: It was a long time.

So which episode number specifically was it?

TWOHY: Sure, yeah, Episode 586.

PATEL: "Oh, he's leaving. Quickly!"

You don't have that early 7th Heaven, you know what I mean.

PATEL: That's my version of it.

100%.

Image by Photagonist

So, there are always obstacles to making any movie. You guys are on location in Estonia. What was one of the days where you're like, “How the F are we going to film this? How are we overcoming this obstacle?” Can you talk about some of the challenges, or maybe one big challenge?

TWOHY: The weather was unexpectedly unpredictable. That was a huge challenge. You'd set up a shot, and by the time you're ready to roll, it was raining. You take a break, and then it's sunny two minutes later. That was very, very hard. That was a challenge there. And the daylight. We had to sort of rewrite the script, which had a lot of walking in the woods at night, because we shot in the summer, and there are 20 hours of daylight a day there. It's a beautiful country, and we are so lucky to have been able to use the natural beauty. They were lovely hosts to us.

It's beautiful.

TWOHY: Thank you. It looks beautiful as a result. I think that's true of almost anywhere. If we shot in London or if we shot... There's always gonna be weather. Overall, I'm so grateful to the country for having us and helping us, but that's not to say that their weather in the summer isn't a challenge.

"Sure, I'll Have Cabbage in My Pants"

Image by Photagonist

I don't want to do spoilers at all, but I figured the shot's going to be released. In the movie, you have stuff in your pants. As I'm watching the film, I was curious what that was like. What was actually in your pants? Because you have a lot of walking. What was that like for you?

GOLDBERG: It was pretty wild. It's one of those things like, you read the script, you love the script, and you're like, “Sure, I'll have cabbages in my pants.” You don't really think about that and what that's going to be, practically speaking, especially in the heat in the forest in Estonia. It took many, many fittings with our incredible costume designer, Frank Gallacher, and he found a way to make these magical pants full of different objects, like Styrofoam balls and bouncy balls—anything that wouldn't interrupt the sound. Things that had the right weights, the right shape, and the right size.

You just nailed something that a lot of people don't think about, which is the sound. If it's making too much of a noise, everything has to be ADR and that sucks.

GOLDBERG: We started with Styrofoam, and sound was going to kill us. We would have made the whole movie in ADR. Getting the pants on was its own chapter of the day, and getting them off after I'd been sweating in them all day. They were very layered. But I have to say, I got the performance for free. Once you're in those pants, there's only one way you can walk. They were a gift. I miss them.

'Bubble & Squeak' Was a Practice in "Anti-Chemistry"

"Even though they're so different, they need to have this symbiotic relationship."

Image via Sundance Institute

You two have great chemistry together. I've watched movies, and sometimes it's very clear these two are gelling, and other times I've been less impressed. When did you both realize, “Oh, we're good together?” When did you realize, “This is gonna work?”

PATEL: We didn't meet until we got to Estonia. I would say, from my point of view, it was pretty immediate. We got on the first time we met. The first time we met we read through the whole thing, the three of us. Evan gave a wonderful performance as all the other characters. It just felt like we were on the same page. We were making each other laugh at the same points. It just felt so easy, so immediately. I felt pretty comfortable straight away.

GOLDBERG: We had friends in common, but we'd never met. We exchanged a few emails before. It's always a gamble. The script is so beautifully, tightly written, and again, the rhythm I'm talking about, we both had respect for that rhythm and tapped into that frequency of the film and really played off each other. I'm so happy that we did this together. We became almost one double-act character. Even though they're so different, they need to have this symbiotic relationship.

We had to do some pretty intense dance rehearsals on the first day we met. That was a good icebreaker. I've made the mistake of insulting Himesh's dancing skills publicly before, so I will only speak for myself. I have two left feet, and we had to be quite vulnerable, quite quickly.

PATEL: I was so self-conscious about it.

There is a sequence in the film, no spoilers, where you two are dancing in front of a lot of people. You've acted in a lot of things. You've done a lot of different stuff. How nervous were you to actually do that dance when you're being judged by everyone standing there?

PATEL: I was pretty nervous when it came to it, but we had a wonderful choreographer who was just the best. He was there for us on the day as well as a couple of rehearsals beforehand. By the point we shot that, we knew each other a lot better than we did obviously on day one, so we were trusting each other.

GOLDBERG: And we practiced.

PATEL: We did a little bit, yeah.

Image by Photagonist

GOLDBERG: It happened to be the hottest day of the whole shoot. I somehow got wildly dehydrated from the combination of the pants, and I think breastfeeding at lunchtime. I felt like I was gonna pass out, so we couldn't be nervous. It was mostly just keeping me conscious, and then, yeah, we got through it.

[Evan], when did you realize, “Oh, this is gonna work?”

TWOHY: From early on, I was like, “This really isn't a comedy." The trick is to hire the best actors that I've seen working. That’s what we were able to do because I was very lucky. I never worried once. It's hard to have chemistry, but it's also hard for this particular one. It takes a special skill because they almost have like an anti-chemistry with each other. We have to know that there's a lot of love there, that they love each other, but we also have to sense that something’s not right in their relationship. That's a whole other level, which is why we needed the best dramatic actors.

Maybe this is rude to those who are in comedy, per se, but I always think that if you play it as straight-faced as you can, the comedy will be there, whereas the opposite isn't necessarily true. If you play something for laughs, the drama isn't necessarily there. I've always approached this as straight-faced as we can. The premise is inherently stupid, but that’s the trick of it is to treat it as seriously as if it were a serious European arthouse film.

I love the kid who plays Timothy. Talk a little bit about filming opposite this kid with those eyes and casting that kid. That kid needs to deliver.

TWOHY: He's a little boy who has an amazing nose for smelling cabbages. I remember I got a sheet of all the Estonian child actors, and his little thumbnail with his eyes... He was the youngest of all of them. He was only 8 years old when we shot it. But something about his eyes was very clear. A lot of this is just, you don't have a lot of time to make decisions. You have to operate on a gut instinct.

You chose right.

TWOHY: Thank you. We met a lot of other lovely young Estonians, but we knew immediately. A lot of this movie has just been a weird fever dream where the first thought is what works. I was immediately drawn to them.

PATEL: I thought he was incredible. He was so sweet.

GOLDBERG: He was such a sweet boy. We had such a nice time with him, and he loved being on set. It was very hard to keep a straight face through the whole scene. He was such a sweet boy. We would laugh, and then he would smile, and then he would laugh, and then we would smile. It would go on like that. It did take us quite a few takes to get there.

PATEL: When he nailed it, he just nailed it. He was so sad when he wrapped.

GOLDBERG: It was tough.

PATEL: He was loving it just being around us, being on set. He got really upset when he picture wrapped.

Image by Photagonist

I'm fascinated by how actors get ready for a role because every time you're gonna get ready, it's a different type of performance. It's a different character. What were you actually doing in the weeks leading up to filming to actually get in the headspace and get ready to inhabit these roles?

FRANCO: Like we were saying, Evan's dialogue is so wonderfully specific and unique. For my character, I have these paragraphs of dialogue where I'm saying like 10 obscure words, whether it's places or names of different types of cabbages. I wanted it to come off very casually. I wanted to just be able to rattle it off, so I started memorizing these lines way in advance so it could become second nature. Aside from that, you can't really prepare...

PATEL: You skinned a bear, right? You killed the bear and skinned the bear?

GOLDBERG: So method. I feel like the older I get, the more I think that the biggest part of my job is showing up and being present. I'd been living with this script for, like, four and a half years. With good writing, honestly, it's like she's there or she's not there. I read it, and I went, “Oh, that's Delores.” So, I just have to walk toward Delores. The whole movie was such a collaborative group effort and loving environment. The main thing I tried to do to prepare was be as open as possible, and be present on the day, and whatever challenge we had to try to find a good solution and to work together, because it's a double act, and then it's an ensemble. Being present was the key for me.

PATEL: I agree with being present and walking towards the character, especially when you're gifted a script this good, where it just comes to life immediately. The dialogue thing was a big thing for me because the rhythm of it is so brilliant and specific. This is word-for-word. I don't want to wobble around these words.

