Gravity is one of those things that impact all of us, but we usually take it for granted. It is one of the fundamental laws of physics within our world. What if one day, all of that turned upside down? That is the premise of Tetsurō Araki’s latest animated action film Bubble. Produced by Studio Wit, the film introduces a world in which gravity-defying bubbles descend on Tokyo. The characters must deal with the aftermath of this supernatural event, and learn to navigate this new Tokyo. The film comes from Studio Wit, known for its work on the anime series Attack on Titan. The film brought on Araki as director, and Gen Urobuchi as the writer. The animated feature has now dropped on Netflix and with an acclaimed director and an intriguing premise, Bubble deserves to be on every anime fan's watchlist. So here's what we know about the movie.

Image via Netflix

Related:7 Unanswered Questions We Have After the 'Attack on Titan' Season Finale

Watch the Bubble Trailer

Netflix dropped a teaser for the film in December 2021. After a few months, they followed up with the first official trailer in late March. The trailer features both the ending theme song "Jaa ne, Mata ne" ("See You, Catch You Later") by Riria and the film's opening theme song "Bubble feat. Uta," by musician Eve.

Netflix also dropped a second trailer in mid-April. The teaser and both trailers showcase a vivid, colorful art style. The character models move smoothly through luscious environments which are a combination of both the futuristic and the natural. You can definitely see the influence of Studio Wit, which has a track record of creating vivid, movement-based action scenes from its work on the Attack on Titan series. The Parkour-based action sequences will be a focus of the film and feature prominently.

The film has been released on Netflix on April 28, 2022. Lucky viewers at the Berlin International Film Festival had access to early screenings on February 10, 2022. It will be released theatrically in Japan in May after its initial Netflix release.

Related:How to Watch 'Adam by Eve': Streaming Details, Background, and More

Who Is in the Cast of Bubble?

Image via Netflix

The cast is made up of veteran and newcomer voice actors. Jun Shison voices Hibiki, a Parkour ace with a reckless streak. . Shison is best known for his live-action work in Senpai to Kanojo, The Prince of Tennis stage musical, and the Super Sentai series. Musical artist Riria voices Uta, a girl with mysterious powers. The relative newcomers to voice acting are joined by more veteran actors like Mamoru Miyano (Death Note, Steins;Gate) as Shin, Yuki Kaji (Attack on Titan, Seven Deadly Sins) as Kai, and Shin-ichiro Miki (Bleach, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) as Kantō Mad Lobster. Additionally, Alice Hirose voices Makoto, a scientist who investigates the bubbles that have fallen, Sayaka Senbongi as Usagi, Tasuku Hatanaka as Denki Ninja, and Marina Inoue as Undertaker.

Who Is Doing the Music of Bubble?

Just as with many animated movies these days, music is a crucial component of the overall experience. Bubble does not disappoint. The film is scored by composer Hiroyuki Sawano. Best known for his work on anime series, television dramas, and films, Sawano brings veteran expertise. Listeners will be familiar with his work on shows like Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Kill la Kill, among others.

The opening theme song "Bubble feat. Uta" is performed by singer-songwriter and Vocaloid producer Eve (sometimes stylized E ve). The ending theme song is "Jaa ne, Mata ne." (“See You, Catch You Later.") performed by Riria, who also voices Uta in the film. Riria, who gained popularity for her posts on TikTok and Youtube beginning in 2019, is a rising star in the next generation of young artists. Her expressive singing paired with videos that either omit or cover her face has lent her an allure and an air of mystery which highlights her voice over her looks.

Related:From 'My Hero Academia' to 'Attack on Titan:' The Best Anime of the Last Decade

What Is the Background of Bubble?

Image via Netflix

Netflix announced the new original anime by Wit Studio in December 2021. The collaboration stems from a business alliance between Netflix, Production I.G, and BONES in 2018. Wit Studio is also producing the original anime Vampire in the Garden, which is supposed to debut on Netflix in 2022.

Bubble has a powerhouse team of well-known artists collaborating on it. It is produced by Wit Studio, the studio behind the first three seasons of Attack on Titan. The director, Tetsurō Araki, is known for his work on Attack on Titan Seasons 1-3, and Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress. The writer, Gen Urobuchi, is the co-creator of the acclaimed anime series Puella Magi Madoka Magica, which earned him the Tokyo Anime Award for Best Scriptwriter, as well as the animes Psycho-Pass and Fate/Zero. Takeshi Obata, known for series like Hikaru no Go, Death Note, and Bakuman, created the character designs.

What Is the Plot of Bubble?

One day, bubbles broke through time, space, and the laws of gravity and showered down onto Tokyo. Ever since, Tokyo has become an isolated place, one filled with the pain of lost families but also a new form of entertainment. The youths of the city have started a team-based game of Parkour in the remnants of Tokyo, which incorporates the bubbles and leaping from building to building.

Hibiki is an up-and-comer on the scene known for his reckless playing style. Even a talented player such as him can take it too far, and that’s exactly what happens. Fortunately for him, a mysterious girl named Uta uses her unique powers to save him from falling into the gravity-defying sea. Little do they know that their chance encounter will reveal clues about the event and themselves, and ultimately could change the world.

Here's the official synopsis from Netflix:

In a Tokyo where gravity has broken, a boy and a girl are drawn to each other... The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.

Best Animated TV Series on Netflix Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Lyndon Nicholas (13 Articles Published) Lyndon Nicholas is a Resource Writer for Collider interested in film, television, media, video games, and all things blerd culture. More From Lyndon Nicholas

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe