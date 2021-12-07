Netflix has released a trailer and key image for Bubble, the upcoming anime movie by WIT Studio as well as an all-star team of talent from the likes of Death Note and Attack on Titan.

The trailer shows a Tokyo that has been cut off from the rest of the world after mysterious bubbles that manipulate gravity have flooded the city. The city has become a place where groups of young people use their city as a battlefield for team parkour battles, jumping between buildings. The story follows one of these youths named Hibiki, who has a reckless style that almost costs him his life if it wasn't for a mysterious girl named Uta. The pair learn about a sound that can be only heard by them that will lead the way for mysteries to be uncovered and a "revelation that will change the world." The trailer shows off some of the action that can be expected in a setting with that type of description, all of which is enhanced by absolutely gorgeous animation that is a feast for the eyes.

The production studio for the project is WIT Studio, the company that has worked on Attack on Titan as well as Vinland Saga. The director on the project is Tetsuro Araki, who worked on the first season of Attack on Titan and Death Note. Araki released a statement about the film:

“I’ve been working on this project quietly for many years, but I’m happy to finally unveil it. I did what I’m best at to the best of my ability alongside many familiar faces. A lot of exciting pictures have surfaced. I hope you enjoy what we’ve created! While it will definitely feature exhilarating action and beautiful background art, I hope that I can also take everyone to even more unexpected places this time. I can’t wait to share it with everyone!"

The rest of the team is made up of all-star talent, including music by Hiroyuki Sawano, who also worked on Attack on Titan as well as working on the animated film Promare. The character designs are done by the illustrator of Death Note manga Takeshi Obata and the screenplay is done by Puella Magi Madoka Magica writer, Gen Urobuchi. Urobuchi had this to say about working on the project:

It all started with wanting to make something interesting with Mr. Araki. I thought about playing around with a typical mermaid story: Instead of a girl ending up as bubbles after falling in love, why not have a bubble fall in love and transform into a girl? With this idea in mind, we put together a really great team, starting with Mr. Obata. It was an exciting experience where we had all these ‘bubbles’ coming together to create a giant ‘wave.'

Rounding up the Attack on Titan reunion is Eren's voice actor Yuki Kaji as part of the cast, which also features Jun Shison, Mamoru Miyano, and Tasuku Hatanaka.

Bubble is set to premiere on April 28, 2022 on Netflix. You can watch the brand new trailer and read the official synopsis for the upcoming film down below.

The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.

