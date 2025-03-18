Apple TV+ has officially unveiled the first teaser and images for the second season of The Buccaneers, the award-winning costume drama that returns to the streamer on June 18. The show is inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s novel of the same name, which remains unfinished. The Buccaneers Season 2 reunites stars Kristen Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Mia Threapleton, Josie Totah, and Imogen Waterhouse with Christina Hendricks, while also introducing Leighton Meester, who will make her debut in the series. The Buccaneers Season 2 will premiere one episode on June 18, and then follow the typical weekly release model until it concludes in what will surely be an epic finale on August 6. Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Josh Dylan, and Barney Fishwick will also star in Season 2.

The first season of The Buccaneers follows a group of fun-loving American girls who explode into London in the 1870s to kick off the Anglo-American culture clash, but now the Buccaneers are not the invaders anymore — England is their home. Season 2 will see Nan step into the role of the Duchess of Tintagel, with Conchita also becoming Lady Brightlingsea. Jinny is also on the front page of every paper in Europe, wanted for the kidnapping of her unborn child. The girls from Season 1 have been forced to grow up, and now have to battle the same themes of romance, lust, jealousy, and death that everyone is all too familiar with. While The Buccaneers Season 1 delivered a small taste of England, Apple TV+ promises that Season 2 will be a “veritable feast.” The first teaser can be found below, along with the debut images of Season 2.

