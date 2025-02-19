Waiting for your favorite show to return is hard enough, but it’s even worse when you're left yearning for answers to the lingering questions from the finale. That’s exactly where fans of Apple TV+’s historical romance The Buccaneers find themselves. The series made a striking debut in late 2023, unfolding a thoroughly captivating narrative that has successfully kept the viewers hooked. Now, after more than a year of waiting, fans are eager for any updates on Season 2. While details remain scarce, reports confirm that new characters will be introduced to shake things up, and among them is Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester. Though her role remains a mystery, its continuous secrecy suggests she could play a pivotal part in the upcoming season.

The plot direction for Season 2 remains unknown, but it's expected to continue adapting what's left of its source material — Edith Wharton’s acclaimed novel of the same name. With plenty of material from the unfinished novel yet to be covered, the series has ample ground to explore. For the uninitiated, The Buccaneers is centered around a group of young, ambitious American ladies who leave behind their home in New York in pursuit of their dreams within London’s high society. Their mission? To secure marriages with Britain’s most eligible aristocrats, and by most eligible, we mean the wealthiest. While money is the primary goal, love takes a back burner, but the girls find themselves with much more than they bargained for when unexpected obstacles arise to complicate affairs.

As aforementioned, Season 2 will see the addition of Meester to what's already a sprawling ensemble. In a recent interview with TV Insider, the actress gave a cautious tease of what should be expected of her role. Meester revealed that she was among those charmed by the show's first season, which made her call-up for a role in the second season very exciting. However, she avoided spoiling the character, promising that the wait will be worth it when the cat is finally let out of the bag:

"The truth is, being a fan of the first season, I was so happy to come on to play any role! That being said, this is the best possible role that I could have ever asked for, and it’s going to be a secret until it comes out. Trust me, it’s worth the wait."

Who Could Leighton Meester Play In 'The Buccaneers' Season 2