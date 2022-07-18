AppleTV+ has expanded the cast for its adaptation of Pulitzer Prize winner Edith Wharton's unfinished final novel The Buccaneers with the inclusion of multiple Emmy nominee and two-time SAG winner Christina Hendricks, per Deadline. The upcoming drama series which is yet without a title is inspired by the aforementioned novel set in the Gilded Age.

The Mad Men alum joins the growing female cast that already includes Kristine Froseth (The Assistant), Alisha Boe (When You Finish Saving The World), Josie Totah (Saved by the Bell), Aubri Ibrag (Dive Club), Imogen Waterhouse (The Outpost) and Mia Threapleton (Shadows) who are all portraying buccaneers named Nan St. George, Conchita Closson, Mabel Elmsworth, Lizzy Elmsworth, Jinny St. George, and Honoria Marable respectively. Hendricks will be portraying Mrs. St. George the mother of buccaneers Nan St. George and Jinny St. George in the series that is set to follow "a group of fun-loving young American girls kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition."

As one who was the "belle of the ball" in her heydays, Hendrick's character will be utilizing her experiences to help her two daughters navigate the London season in search of happiness in the form of spouses. However, as AppleTV+'s description of the character reveals, Mrs. St George (who is the wife of a man who made a fortune off Wall Street) and her daughters will soon learn that "marriage might not be the key to that happiness… for any of them." No stranger to British TV, Christina Hendricks will be harnessing her wealth of experience both on screen and on stage to embody a character from the Gilded Age. She recently portrayed Elizabeth Bradshaw in the first and second seasons of the Sky Atlantic crime drama, Tin Star. In addition to her role in AMC's Mad Men which earned her a whopping 6 Emmy nominations, Hendricks is also notable for her role in the NBC comedy series Good Girls which wrapped in 2021 after four seasons.

British comedian and actress Katherine Jakeways will be putting her own spin on Wharton's unfinished novel to provide the script for the upcoming drama series whose first season will have 8 episodes. The female-studded crew also includes BAFTA winner Susanna White as the director and executive producer. The Forge Entertainment is producing the project for AppleTV+ and has onboard Beth Willis and George Faber as executive producers.

The upcoming AppleTV+ drama series will be the second time that Wharton's unfinished final novel is being adapted for the screens. The first adaptation was a 6-episode TV miniseries that aired in 1995 and starred Carla Gugino, Alison Elliott, and Mira Sorvino in the main roles.

Production for the drama series has begun in Scotland and AppleTV+ is eyeing a release in the fall of 2023.

