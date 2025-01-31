The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Thunderbolts* will continue the story arcs started by Black Widow, with characters introduced in the latter film, such as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), crossing paths with figures from other corners of the franchise including long-time fan favorite James “Bucky” Barnes/the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). But while the MCU version of Bucky already has significant similarities and differences to the Black Widow cast that will make for interesting interactions, a part of his comic book backstory that was not included in the MCU would have made him meeting Yelena and company even more dramatic. In the comics, Bucky has a complicated romantic history with the MCU’s original Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), who was Yelena’s sister and Alexei’s adopted daughter.

The Winter Soldier Trained Black Widow in Marvel Comics