Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Captain America: Brave New World.

While Captain America: Brave New World largely centers on Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) evolution as the new Star-Spangled Avenger, one of the film’s biggest surprises comes in the form of Bucky Barnes, who makes a brief but meaningful appearance. The newly minted Academy Award nominee Sebastian Stan returned as the former Winter Soldier ahead of his starring role in May's Thunderbolts*. According to director Julius Onah, Bucky’s presence in the film was always intended — though his placement within the story changed during development.

“Bucky was always a part of it,” Onah told Collider's Steve Weintraub while confirming that Mackie had been fibbing before the movie. “There are so many great characters that Sam has had relationships with, and from the very beginning, we knew that Bucky would feature in some way in the story.” While some fans may have expected Bucky to have a larger role, Onah explained that his limited screen time was a deliberate choice to maximise the emotional impact of his appearance. He explained:

“There were versions where he was at the beginning of the movie, there were versions where he was at the very end of the movie, but it became clear that putting him at a point where Sam is dealing with one of his emotional lows would be very, very potent, and also offer a surprise. I don't think the audience is ever expecting that that's the moment he's going to show up in the movie, and I love that kind of surprise.”

Sam and Bucky's Reunion Was Tightly Scripted

The scene also serves to remind audiences of the strong bond between Sam and Bucky, as the two characters’ dynamic was a major focus of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Onah revealed that the mix of serious and humorous tones in their scene together was carefully crafted.

“It was scripted, and then, for me, and I think that's the case with any great scene, you have to allow the actors to bring something to it,” Onah said. “In the very beginning, we shoot the scripted version, and then I'll go over and say, ‘Have fun with it.’ So, the shape of the scene and even some of the words there are what is scripted. It's just them having a little bit of fun with some behavior or throwing in a line here or there. I think that gets you the best organic result.”

