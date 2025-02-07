The Marvel Cinematic Universe typically prides itself on being as comic-accurate as possible without losing its essence or identity. They can't always keep the details from the comic books to tell good stories that align with their overarching story, so there are times when characters in the MCU are a bit different from their Marvel Comics counterparts. A great example of this lies with The Winter Soldier, AKA Bucky Barnes.

A huge fan-favorite of the MCU, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), is quite different from the source material but somehow incredibly similar at the same time. Marvel Studios had pretty much no choice but to stick relatively close to the original character to adapt him in a way that was going to make Captain America: The Winter Soldier a compelling story. This list will highlight the many ways Bucky differs from his comic book counterpart. There won't be any ranking; instead, the list will simply aim to provide clarity about where the two characters differ.

10 The Soviet Union

Wait, it wasn't HYDRA?

Image via Marvel Comics

While The Winter Soldier may work for the villainous organization HYDRA in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, that's not the group he works for in his Marvel Comics origin. When The Winter Soldier becomes active in the books, he actually works for the Soviet Union. HYDRA has absolutely no connection to the character in the source material.

Due to the nature of his different origins in the comics, the Soviet Union got its hands on the assassin and took control of him. This choice made the conflict surrounding his actions have a lot more national impact than a fake organization. It definitely made more sense for HYDRA to have gotten him in Captain America: The First Avenger, but the red star on his metal arm in the sequel film is the last remnant of his Russian connections.

9 Clearing Him of Conditioning

Longing, rusted, seventeen, daybreak...

Image via Marvel Studios

Even after he got his memories back in the MCU, Bucky Barnes was not free of the conditioning put onto him by HYDRA in his years as The Winter Soldier. Once he got his memories back during his time away after Captain America: The Winter Soldier, he was still able to snap back to his old self in Captain America: Civil War when Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) recited his trigger words.

In the comics, however, Bucky cleared all his mind issues in the same event that brought his memories back. With the power of the reality-bending Cosmic Cube, Captain America demanded Bucky remember who he was. This convenient event also cleared his conditioning, as it was far more hand-in-hand with his memories than the MCU version, which was also a bit darker of a plot.

8 Costume

Oh, Bucky... what are you wearing?

Image via Marvel Comics

When Bucky makes his MCU debut appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger, he's dressed as a standard soldier in the WWII U.S. military. While he does don a newer, special ops uniform that ever-so-slightly resembles his comic outfit, it's still a tactical uniform that fits in with the military. The same cannot be said about his comic book counterpart, though.

In the original Captain America books, Bucky Barnes is less of a military man and more of a superhero sidekick. The Bucky of the source material is dressed more like the Robin to Captain America's Batman. He's got tights and colored in bright blue and red with an eye mask. He certainly looks more like a superhero than an agent of the government.

7 Death of the Starks

Calm down, Tony. He's innocent.

Image via Marvel Studios

The biggest plot twist in Captain America: Civil War is that, during his time as The Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes murdered Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) parents. This secret leads to the major climax in which Iron Man tries to kill Barnes while Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) tries to stop him.

In the comics, The Winter Soldier had nothing to do with the death of the elder Starks. They still died in a car accident, but it's commonly just classified as a genuine accident, never linking the incident to Bucky's assassin's past. MCU-exclusive fans may find this jarring, given how astoundingly important this event is in the cinematic universe, but Tony Stark can rest a little easier knowing his friend's bestie didn't murder his parents. The change was wise, though, as it gives Bucky a more personal connection to other characters besides Steve, thus making his MCU version better than his comic book counterpart.

6 His "Death"

He's fallen from two very different places.