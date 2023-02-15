Marvel fans have a new collectible to keep an eye out for, as Funko has revealed via the company's official Twitter account at their upcoming build-a-scene Bucky Barnes Pop! figure. Debuting for collectors to purchase as an Amazon exclusive, the upcoming figure is now available to pre-order, with an expected release on October 29 for $13.99

The Pop! features the character of Bucky, also referred to in the films as the Winter Soldier, showcased in a battle-ready pose, with his signature black suit and iconic metal arm, which serves as a highlight due to its eye-catching silver paint. Alongside effectively capturing the look of the character, the upcoming Pop! itself is the sixth in an extensive set of 12 for Funko's build-a-scene line, which recreates the iconic showdown between Team Iron Man and Team Cap during the events of Captain America: Civil War. The Pop! toy also comes with a hexagon-shaped stand, which connects to other characters, offering an exciting lineup of Marvel's greatest heroes posing together.

The upcoming release is just the latest in a growing collection of Marvel Pops. Alongside the eventual release of Bucky Barnes, other upcoming figures that have been announced for Civil War's build-a-scene set include Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, Black Panther, Vision, and Hawkeye. While notable characters, such as Iron Man, Captain America, and Spider-Man, remain absent, additional announcements for other upcoming figures are likely to be expected sometime in the near future. In addition to Bucky, upcoming figures for fans to keep an eye out for include a set from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which debuts later this year alongside the film's release in May.

Bucky Barnes Will Play a Major Role in the MCU's Phase 5

Played by Sebastian Stan, Bucky first made his cinematic debut with the release of Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. Despite his supposed death in the film, the character returned in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where he played a more prominent role starring as the titular adversary. With additional appearances in other films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character has developed a growing fan base over the years, with his latest being in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series on Disney+.

Despite Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) retirement as Captain America and the title now held by Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky will remain integral to the franchise, with the character expected to return in Thunderbolts, set to be released on July 26, 2024. With so much in store, fans have much to look forward to with the character as the MCU expands into new territories.

Funko's Bucky Barnes Funko Pop! is now available for fans to pre-order. Check out the upcoming figure below.