There are few subgenres of action cinema more popular than that of the “buddy cop” movie, which typically pairs two very different protagonists on an action-packed adventure where they gradually learn to become friends and accept each other’s differences. Although “buddy adventure” films are as old as the days of Robert Redford and Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and The Sting, the use of law enforcement officers became increasingly prominent in the 1980s when action movies were at the peak of their influence on popular culture.

Although comedy is an essential part of these films due to the use of banter between the leads, many of the best buddy cop movies are actually quite exciting, allowing the viewers to invest in the characters and their mission. Here are the ten most thrilling buddy cop movies, ranked.

10 ‘48 Hrs.’ (1982)

Directed by Walter Hill

48 Hrs. is perhaps the first modern “buddy cop” movie, as director Walter Hill created a formula that would be repeated time and time again in the decades since. Although 48 Hrs. is ostensibly a light-hearted adventure about an irritated cop (Nick Nolte) who is forced to team up with a charismatic criminal (Eddie Murphy), nothing about the nature of their mission is played for laughs.

48 Hrs. was surprisingly gripping with its depiction of crime culture, and was surprisingly ahead of its time in depicting a friendship between two men of different races, and the subsequent tension that it causes. While Murphy would go on to become an even bigger action star with the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, 48 Hrs. was gritty, and even a little bit depraved, in a way that his other films would never be able to be.

9 ‘Running Scared’ (1986)

Directed by Peter Hyams

Running Scared hails from the underrated action director Peter Hyams, whose credits include Outland, 2010: The Year We Made Contact, Sudden Death, and Timecop. The film starred Billy Crystal and Gregory Hines as two Chicago cops who attempt to make an early retirement, only to get involved in a conspiracy when they get assigned one last case.

Although there is some inherent comedic value in what Crystal and Hines bring to their respective roles, Running Scared takes its depiction of crime in Chicago seriously, and shows how difficult it is for the characters to break away from their duties when they’ve been so committed to serving justice. The notion that the two protagonists were slightly older, and may not have the same energy and passion for the job that they did when they were younger, added additional tension to the story.

8 ‘Miami Vice’ (2006)

Directed by Michael Mann

Miami Vice is one of the most misunderstood crime films of all-time, as Michael Mann directed a stunning reboot of the iconic drama television show he created that revamped the narrative with modern technology. While the original Miami Vice television series utilized glossy visuals that reflected the style of MTV music videos, the use of digital camerawork in the reboot created a moody atmosphere that reflected the inherent sadness of the characters played by Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx.

Miami Vice is an existentialist masterpiece that examines failure and futility in the crime genre. While it was initially divisive due to expectations regarding a more crowd pleasing film that served as nothing other than passable entertainment, Miami Vice’s gritty style has slowly earned it a passionate cult fanbase that appreciates the arthouse direction that Mann chose to take the property.

7 ‘Colors’ (1988)

Directed by Dennis Hopper

Colors was a very controversial crime drama from director Dennis Hopper, whose work on the classic counterculture film Easy Rider became one of the most defining works of the “New Hollywood” era. The film centers on a grizzled veteran police officer (Robert Duvall) who must continue doing his duty as he deals with his aggressive younger partner (Sean Penn), whose violent outbursts lead to conflicts with the community that are intended to protect.

Colors presented a critical viewpoint of America’s police force that was unafraid to examine the miscarriage of justice, particularly when it came to the harassment and abuse of people of color. Penn has rarely been as terrifying as he was in Colors, as the film’s gritty depiction of urban conflict has made it age very well when compared to the more glamorous action films released in the same era.

6 ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ (2005)

Directed by Shane Black

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang was a huge breakthrough film for Shane Black, who proved that he was just as good as a director as he was as a writer. The film centers on a thief (Robert Downey Jr.) who pretends to be an actor, only to end up landing a role that forces him to work alongside a real cop (Val Kilmer) in order to get into character.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang has a very dark sense of humor, as the violent deaths of several background characters are played for laughs, and there are many jokes at the expense of the cops. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang offers up a combination of twists and turns that are genuinely unpredictable; at times, it is completely unclear if Black is intending for the audience to laugh, pump their fists, or cower in fear.

5 ‘End of Watch’ (2012)

Directed by David Ayer

End of Watch is easily the best film that David Ayer has directed, as he is much better suited to direct gritty and realistic cop dramas than forgettable genre films like Suicide Squad or Bright. This found-footage drama stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña as two police officers whose friendship is tested when they are sent into dangerous territory to prevent gang violence in Los Angeles.

The use of the found footage style makes End of Watch feel far grittier, as the audience feels like they are getting exposed to intimate moments between these two friends. Although the banter between Gyllenhaal and Pena results in some unexpected moments of comedy, the instances when they are placed in danger are treated with the grounded sense of gravity that they deserve. It’s evident that Ayer has a lot of affection for real law enforcement officers.

4 ‘Men in Black’ (1997)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfield

Men in Black is one of the most influential blockbuster movies of the 1990s, and certainly launched Will Smith as one of the most popular movie stars of all-time. While the film obviously has a premise that is befitting of the science fiction genre, Men in Black utilizes the classic formula of a young recruit joining a grizzled mentor that is inherent to the buddy cop genre.

Men in Black won an Academy Award for its amazing makeup, which brought to life some terrifying alien creatures in grotesque detail. Although there is a lot of comedy to be found within the excellent banter between Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, the stakes of Men in Black revolve around the survival of the human race. Although the sequels would get sillier, the original Men in Black is still a very thrilling example of sci-fi action done right.

3 ‘The Nice Guys’ (2016)

Directed by Shane Black

The Nice Guys is easily one of the most underrated films of the past decade, making it all the more upsetting that there has yet to be a sequel. The film centers on an alcoholic private eye (Ryan Gosling) and a grizzled enforcer (Russell Crowe) who unexpectedly have to join forces in order to take down a conspiracy that links the Los Angeles justice department to the adult film industry.

The Nice Guys has a very dark sense of humor, with frequent jokes about suicide, addiction, sexual addiction, murder, and the abuse of justice. Although there is certainly a lot of humor to be found in Gosling’s wild eccentricities with physical comedy, they only make the graphic moments of death and torture more thrilling as result. It’s rare to find a studio comedy that is this dark and cynical with its humor.

2 ‘Hot Fuzz’ (2007)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Hot Fuzz is a massive love letter to action movies that is perfect for those that grew up loving the action movie genre. Although there are references to many iconic classics, Edgar Wright’s 2007 masterpiece quickly proves to be more than a parody when it comes to the elaborate set pieces. Simon Pegg may have been a background player in the Star Trek and Mission: Impossible franchises, but Hot Fuzz proved that he was more than capable of being an action star in his own right.

Hot Fuzz gets genuinely unsettling at times when it develops a storyline revolving around a conspiracy of elders that harm their community for the sake of protecting the “greater good.” The particularly graphic fate that befalls Timothy Dalton’s character in the final act is so darkly amusing that it is able to inspire viewers to both laugh and cringe at the same moment in time.

1 ‘Lethal Weapon’ (1987)

Directed by Richard Donner

Lethal Weapon is what most film fans think of first when they imagine a “buddy cop” movie, as Richard Donner’s 1987 classic created a formula that would inspire various homages, rip-offs, and parodies for several decades. While it inspired three sequels that are each worth watching, the original Lethal Weapon is still the best installment in the series because of how it shows the origin of the friendship between Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Murtaugh (Danny Glover).

Lethal Weapon gets surprisingly serious when it deals with Riggs’ personal issues, as he has become a suicidal alcoholic as the result of his wife’s death. The film is realistic with an actual sense of stakes when it comes to innocent characters that are put in serious danger, which only makes the comedic banter between Gibson and Glover more effective as a direct result.

