If you’ve been online at all in the last year - or if you’ve walked into any Hot Topic lately - you’ve probably seen something about Spy x Family. Currently a nominee for Anime of the Year in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the series gained a lot of popularity when it first aired in April of 2022, and it only grew throughout the year as people from all corners became endeared by its characters and plot. So, it’s no surprise that similar anime would start premiering, and the first of these similar series would turn out to be 2023’s Buddy Daddies.

When Buddy Daddies was announced, many people were calling it “Spy x Family, but gay.” While there’s a lot to unpack there, this tagline was a good advertisement for the series. After all, it wasn’t completely wrong; the series seemed to share quite a few similarities with Spy x Family. It’s about two assassins adopting a daughter and having to keep their line of work a secret from her and everyone else as they tackle learning to be parents. However, now that the anime has aired and is about halfway through its run, it’s clear that it isn’t just a carbon copy of its astronomically popular predecessor, and it’s found its own footing with viewers. But, you might be asking yourself which one is the better fit for you as a viewer. It’s easy to figure out, as long as you have the right information.

The Plot Between Spy x Family and Buddy Daddies Has a Lot of Similarities

As far as the plot is concerned, Spy x Family and Buddy Daddies seem pretty similar at first glance. Spy x Family is about a spy and an assassin in a staged marriage where neither knows of the other’s occupation, but their daughter (a telepath) knows of their backgrounds. This is all to meet the end goal of Twilight (Takuya Eguchi), whose mission is to infiltrate an elite private academy. The series has a clear overarching plot that involves seeing how the mission affects the characters, how they go about their lives in secret, and how they carry out the day-to-day operations of their goal. While it is a comedic slice of life, it does also have thriller and drama elements and doesn’t lean too heavily on the more “realistic” side of parenting that might be humorous. There are also currently twenty-five episodes of the series, with a second season already in the works and an ongoing manga series, so you won’t be at a loss if you want more.

Buddy Daddies, on the other hand, is about two assassins that already worked together adopting a girl that they saved during a shoot-out in which her father, a mafia boss, is killed. Kazuki (Toshiyuki Toyonaga) takes on the role of a father fully and with vigor, while his friend Rei (Kouki Uchiyama) is more reluctant, and the show revolves around their struggles with parenting more often than it does their jobs, with great focus being placed on how their own childhoods affect their decision to take Miri (Hina Kino) in and how they parent her. The series leans more towards a comedic slice of life in the traditional sense and definitely finds humor in the more “realistic” side of parenting, such as finding a daycare, dealing with discipline, and handling over-excited kids. This leads to the anime being a bit more episodic; while there is a through line for the story, you can definitely just catch one episode and enjoy it well enough. Currently, the series is slated for thirteen episodes and has no outside content, such as a manga or light novel.

The key differences between the two in plot are that Spy x Family is linear while Buddy Daddies could be considered episodic and that Buddy Daddies is a parenting-centric, more traditional comedy/slice of life while Spy x Family is a mix of comedy, slice of life, drama, and thriller that focuses a little more on the mission of the family than the family itself.

The Two Shows Approach Being a Parent Differently

Another key difference between the two series is the parents they portray. Buddy Daddies presents a male duo who are aware of each other’s circumstances. Kazuki is portrayed as a man who desperately wants to be a father and gives everything he can to be a good parent. Rei, on the other hand, is reluctant at best towards the idea of parenting, and at first, refuses to help Miri at all. They’re both entirely clueless on parenting and make a lot of mistakes, though it’s clear that they love Miri and are trying to do what’s right. They’re the inexperienced new parents, fumbling and doing silly things and a little high-strung. They are also not always the greatest parenting team; Kazuki usually takes the lead, with Rei bluntly pointing out his failures when his plans go awry. This, of course, may change in later episodes as Rei opens up more.

However, Twilight and Yor (Saori Hayami) are strangers with a budding romance as they navigate parenting Anya (Atsumi Tanezaki). While they’re as inexperienced as Kazuki and Rei, there’s a distinctly different feel to their approach. They’re far more calm and collected, and Yor does have some experience with children due to caring for her younger brother, which comes through in the gentle way she speaks to Anya. They tend to avoid many of the antics that Kazuki falls into, and they are a rather good parenting team. They never undermine each other, they divide responsibilities evenly, and they work together to find the best way to parent Anya while never placing blame on the other person.

This difference in parenting can be attributed to the difference in the plot in many ways. Spy x Family requires Twilight and Yor to be as good as possible: the mission depends on it. Buddy Daddies has a little more freedom to play with the difficulties of first time parenting. With this freedom, they can show more of the dynamic between Rei and Kazuki and how they navigate a world they aren’t supposed to be part of without major external pressure like the one in Spy x Family.

The Littlest Spy

Both series feature a daughter that is a little more than their new parents bargained for. Spy x Family’s Anya is a telepath on top of everything else, and while her family doesn’t know that, it helps her navigate her new life and, to an extent, Twilight’s mission. Because of her abilities, Anya can often seem older or more mature than most kids her age, and we don’t usually see her doing unsavory kid things (other than refusing to study and being grumpy that she can’t join in on certain things.)

Miri, on the other hand, is a typical four-year-old. She’s full of energy, she makes messes, she whines, she hugs her dads at every opportunity, and begs to be played with…the list goes on and on. She behaves the way a child would, and many viewers find this annoying. However, she fits well in the story of Buddy Daddies; just like Twilight wants to make a world where children don’t cry, Kazuki envisions a world where kids never stop smiling, as he believes that seeing a child carefree should only make people want to protect them more.

Ultimately, Spy x Family and Buddy Daddies are two very different shows. They have different plots, genres, character dynamics, and storytelling styles, but they both have comedic, slice of life elements about struggles of new parenthood. The truth is, if you like one, you’ll most likely enjoy the other, and it doesn’t hurt to give it a chance. So, boot up Crunchyroll and make your choice; an action packed family comedy awaits!