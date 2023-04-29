Josh Duhamel is moving from his Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez to shotgunning some beers with the boys in a trailer for Paramount’s Buddy Games: Spring Awakening. Combining the spirit of The Hangover with spring break vibes (and even a little Midsommar edge), the sequel to 2019’s Buddy Games sees Duhamel reunite with Nick Swardson (Grandma’s Boy), Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), James Roday Rodriguez (Psych), and Kevin Dillon (Entourage) on an unforgettable trip that will bend their minds.

Beginning on a somber note, the trailer reveals that Dax Shepard's Durfy has passed away, leaving the four friends to mourn his absence. While debating where they should scatter their friend’s ashes, it hits them that there’s only one place that could live up to the honor – Harrison, where the crew first got out of control in the original film. When they arrive, the pals are shocked and gleeful to find that they’ve stumbled right into spring break and immediately dig in to try to live up to the new generation’s partying ways. With their cups overflowing with booze and psychedelics, the friends face new challenges and a set of games that will pull them out of their comfort zone.

Who’s Behind Buddy Games: Spring Awakening?

After penning and directing the first film, which served as his solo filmmaking debut, Duhamel passed the writing baton on to Gabriel McKinley and Rachael Thoele with the Transformers franchise actor returning to direct. Also starring in the feature will be Ginnifer Goodwin (Zootopia), Dylan Playfair (Letterkenny), Carmel Amit (Somewhere Between), and Lisa Chandler (Supernatural).

Image via Paramount

For many who saw the first bro-comedy feature, it will likely come as a shock that a second installment of Buddy Games received a green light. Currently sitting on Rotten Tomatoes with 16%, the film was considered to be a major flop. While it aimed to achieve the type of fan-following that The Hangover franchise and Tag were able to reel in, Buddy Games fell short of its goal, still somehow managing to land a sequel. Judging by the trailer, the second film will follow the same recipe as the first with plenty of bro-y jokes and alpha-male moments in store for the gang as they experience another level of partying at spring break.

You can check out the trailer below and keep an eye out at your local cinema to catch Buddy Games: Spring Awakening in theaters on May 19 and on digital on June 2.