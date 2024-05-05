Westerns have reigned supreme as one of the most popular film genres and, ever since the Silent Era, they have remained a beloved favorite among film fanatics. The classic genre was initially established by pioneer filmmakers such as John Ford, Howard Hawks, and John Sturges. Later, the genre evolved and covered new territory thanks to notable names including Mel Brooks and Quentin Tarantino. Between the 1930s and 1960s, movies known as "buddy films" became prominent in cinema and eventually found their way into the Western genre with classics like Rio Bravo and Buck and the Preacher.

The buddy Western typically depicts the journey of two unlikely individuals, friends who work towards a common goal, whether that be saving a town from a ruthless outlaw or defeating a common enemy. Even though this element is common in most Western films, a handful qualify as full-blown buddy Westerns, such as Hell or High Water and For a Few Dollars More. From Netflix's The Highwaymen to the iconic classic Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, these are the 10 best buddy Western movies, ranked.

10 'The Highwaymen' (2019)

Directed by John Lee Hancock

Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson co-star in the Netflix original film, The Highwaymen, as former Texas Rangers, Frank Hamer, and Maney Gault, who come out of retirement to help track down notorious outlaws, Clyde Burrow and Bonnie Parker. While both seasoned rangers are reluctant to assist with the case, they know that if they don't, there's no telling how much more bloodshed Burrow and Parker will leave behind.

The Highwaymen is a criminal Western based on the true story of Hamer and Gault, who successfully ended Burrow and Parker's crime spree, killing the infamous couple in Louisiana in 1934. Costner and Harrelson have the perfect balance of wit and humor that make them an exceptional duo, providing a rare perspective into the authorities' efforts to find one of the country's most famous outlaws. Some have criticized the plot for lagging in what they expected to be an entertaining journey, but Costner and Harrelson's performances make up for the shortcomings.

9 "Appaloosa" (2008)

Directed by Ed Harris

In the small mining town of Appaloosa, New Mexico, a merciless rancher, Randall Bragg (Jeremy Irons), kills the town's marshal and, with his gang of outlaws, terrorize the town's citizens through fear and violence. In a last-ditch effort, the locals hire a lawman, Vigil Cole (Ed Harris), and his deputy, Everett Hitch (Viggo Mortenson) to help stop Bragg and re-establish law and order in their community.

The underrated Western thriller, Appaloosa, features riveting performances by both Harris and Mortenson as well as Irons, who delivers a noteworthy Western villain. The film marks Harris' second directorial credit and, while some have pointed out that the plot drags at certain points, this single downside is redeemed by Harris' excellent direction and the unexpected twists and revelations within an array of unique characters, making Appaloosa a hidden gem of a buddy Western.

Appaloosa Release Date September 19, 2008 Director Ed Harris Cast Robert Jauregui , Jeremy Irons , Timothy V. Murphy , Luce Rains , James Tarwater , Boyd Kestner Runtime 114

8 "Buck and the Preacher" (1972)

Directed by Sidney Poitier

Image via Columbia Pictures

Sidney Poitier directs and stars in Buck and the Preacher as a soldier turned guide, Buck, who helps former slaves find refuge within settlements in the West. When a con artist known as the Preacher, played by Harry Belafonte, joins Buck and his group, the two men constantly clash with one another, but after learning a gang of bounty hunters are after them to bring the freed slaves back to Louisiana, the men put aside their differences and work together to save the weary travelers.

The lesser-known buddy Western, Buck and the Preacher, takes place shortly after the end of the Civil War and depicts a rather rare story that sheds light on the aftermath of the war for both those who fought and survived the brutal event. The film marked Poitier's first directorial credit and earned immense praise for his artistic direction. Initially, the movie earned mixed reviews from critics, but Buck and the Preacher is a vital film that brings a fresh take on the traditional tropes of the classic Western and guarantees to be an entertaining buddy Western carried by two of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Buck And The Preacher (1972) Release Date April 28, 1972 Director Sidney Poitier Cast Sidney Poitier , Harry Belafonte , Ruby Dee , Cameron Mitchell , Denny Miller , Nita Talbot , James McEachin Runtime 102 Minutes

7 "The Sisters Brothers" (2018)

Directed by Jacques Audiard

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Rielly star in The Sisters Brothers, as brothers, Eli and Charlie Sisters, who are deadly assassins traveling through the Northwest in search of two men (Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed) who have banded together in a search for gold. Along the way, Eli and Charlie must survive a series of obstacles, including the unpredictable wilderness and a dangerous brothel in the small town of Mayfield, which ultimately puts their family bond to the test.

Phoenix and Rielly are an unlikely duo who absolutely shine in the buddy Western, The Sisters Brothers, which is based on the novel by the same name written by Patrick deWitt. Despite being a flop at the box office, The Sisters Brothers still earned positive reviews for its overall performances, noting Phoenix and Rielly as being well-matched leading men, as well as director, Jacques Audiard's bold direction. Even though it wasn't a commercial success, The Sisters Brothers is a surprisingly humorous Western with just the right amount of drama to earn a spot on the list of best buddy Westerns.

6 "Hell or High Water" (2016)

Directed by David Mackenzie

Image via Lionsgate

In the neo-Western, Hell or High Water, Chris Pine and Ben Foster star as brothers, Toby, a divorced father trying to build a better life for his son, and Tanner, an ex-convict who is attempting to turn over a new leaf. When their family's ranch is at risk of being foreclosed on, the brothers plan a series of heists against the bank, threatening to take their home and quickly have two Texas Rangers (Jeff Bridges, Gil Birmingham) hot on their trail.

Written by Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water is a modern buddy Western riddled with outstanding performances and went on to earn four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. Overall, the movie earned positive reviews and was credited for essentially revitalizing the Western genre with a carefully crafted story and well-developed characters. While Hell or High Water might not feature the usual cowboys and gunslingers, its reformulated take on the classic genre appeals to a modern audience, which qualifies it as a top-notch buddy Western.

5 "Blazing Saddles" (1974)

Directed by Mel Brooks

Image via Warner Bros.

During the construction of a new railway, an attorney general, Hedley Lamarr (Harvey Korman), realizes the town of Rock Ridge is blocking the route and, in an effort to run the people out of town, he appoints an African American railroad worker, Bart (Clevon Little), as their new sheriff. When Bart arrives, the townspeople are not pleased, but after Lamarr sends a group of bandits to help move the process along, they turn to their new sheriff and a sharpshooter, Jim the Waco Kid (Gene Wilder), to protect them and their home.

Mel Brooks' comedy Western, Blazing Saddles, is a laugh-out-loud buddy Western that features a cast of comedy legends, including Madeline Kahn, Slim Pickens, and Dom DeLuise. Little and Wilder effortlessly play off each other and are easily the funniest pair of pals in any Western film. The film contains an endless amount of gags and jokes that poke fun at everyone and just when audiences think they have a chance to take a breath, Brooks throws another bag of laughs that sends the picture off into unexpected places (notably through the Warner Bros. lot). With the film's never-ending humor and Little and Wilder's unforgettable performances, Blazing Saddles is hands down one of the best buddy Westerns of all time.

Blazing Saddles Release Date February 7, 1974 Director Mel Brooks Cast Cleavon Little , gene wilder , Slim Pickens , Harvey Korman , Madeline Kahn , Mel Brooks Runtime 93

4 "Rio Bravo" (1959)

Directed by Howard Hawks

Image via Warner Bros.

After an infamous gunslinger, Joe Burdette (Claude Akins), shoots and kills a man in a saloon, he's locked up by the town's sheriff, John T. Chance (John Wayne), who is aided by the town's rummy, Dude (Dean Martin). When word of Burdette's arrest reaches his brother, Nathan (John Russell), he quickly arrives with a pose and threatens to break his brother out of jail at any cost. While others fear Nathan's retaliation, Chance stands his ground and enlists help from Dude, his friend, Stumpy (Walter Brennan), and a young cowboy (Ricky Nelson).

In Howard Hawks' classic Western film, Rio Bravo, there might be several buddies working towards a common goal, but Wayne and Martin's characters are the essential focus of the buddy film element. Between their completely opposite personalities and the ability to help one another in their own way is what makes Rio Bravo a crucial buddy Western film. Considering Rio Bravo is what's known as a hang-out movie, it adds even more depth to the friendships and the importance each of them has to one another.

Rio Bravo Release Date April 4, 1959 Director Howard Hawks Cast John Wayne , Dean Martin , Ricky Nelson , Angie Dickinson , Walter Brennan Runtime 141 Minutes

3 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Image via The Weinstein Company

In Quentin Tarantino's epic neo-Western, Django Unchained, a German bounty hunter, Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz) teams up with an enslaved man, Django (Jamie Foxx) and together they help capture wanted outlaws who have hefty prices on their heads. Eventually, King offers to help Django rescue his wife (Kerry Washington), who is on a plantation known as Candyland, which is owned by one of the best Western villains, the wealthy and sadistic Southerner, Clavin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio).

King and Django are a rare and eccentric duo who come from completely different worlds but still have the same values. While most buddy films center on one common goal, Django Unchained redefines the buddy Western film by presenting one's moral obligation to help his newfound friend, which inevitably brings the duo closer together. With intense action scenes in classic Tarantino style and an utmost satisfying but bittersweet finale, Django Unchained is one of the absolute best modern buddy Western films.

2 'For A Few Dollars More' (1965)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Image via United Artists

Clint Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef star in Sergio Leone's infamous Western, For a Few Dollars More, as bounty hunters, Manco and Colonel Douglas Mortimer, who decide to work together and capture a dangerous wanted outlaw, El Indio (Gian Maria Volonté) and his gang of cutthroat criminals. As Manco infiltrates El Indio's gang, Mortimer follows close behind and both wait for the opportune moment to make their sudden, deadly move against them.

Initially, audiences are under the impression that money is the common endgame for both Eastwood and Van Cleef's characters, but in a surprising twist, it's revealed that Mortimer has a personal vendetta against El Indio, adding an emotional element to this otherwise action-packed buddy Western. Despite having the same profession, Eastwood and Van Cleef are unusually different, which brings an unpredictable notion to their partnership, inciting the consistent question of whether one will betray the other. Their values eventually align and make them an unlikely but effective duo, making For a Few Dollars More one of the best classic buddy Western films.

For a Few Dollars More Release Date May 10, 1965 Director Sergio Leone Cast Clint Eastwood , Lee Van Cleef , Gian Maria Volonte , Mara Krupp , Luigi Pistilli , Klaus Kinski Runtime 132 Main Genre Western

1 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

Directed by George Roy Hill

Image via 20th Century Studios

In the Old West, outlaws, Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman) and Henry Longabaugh A.K.A. the Sundance Kid (Robert Redford) commit a string of train robberies which results in a posse of U.S. lawmen pursuing them. As the duo make their escape and head to Bolivia, they continue to survive on their criminal instincts, but their luck eventually runs out once Bolivian authorities notify the posse of their whereabouts.

Hollywood legends, Paul Newman and Robert Redford star in the defiant buddy Western film, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Unlike most buddy Westerns, the finale depicts the outlaws going out in a blaze of gunfire, leading audiences to believe they met their end in an epic shootout, refusing to be taken alive. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid earned several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, winning four, most notably for the title song, Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head. The film is considered to be one of the top buddy films of the 1960s and while most have typical happy endings, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid has the rare quality that sets it apart from others, making it the best buddy Western film.

