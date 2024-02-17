The Big Picture Buffalo Bill Cody holds the record for the Western hero most often portrayed in films, with 48 appearances since 1909.

Cody's larger-than-life narrative blends fact and fiction.

Hollywood has portrayed Cody as a clownish showbiz tycoon, disregarding his friendship with Chief Sitting Bull and his push for Native American and women's rights.

Hollywood Westerns have never shied away from using real-life, historical figures in their narrative, with names like Annie Oakley, Jesse James, and Billy the Kid all having graced the silver screen at one time or another. One Western icon, however, has been portrayed more than any other on film. Not Wyatt Earp, although a good guess given how two films featuring the legendary lawman, starring Kurt Russell and Kevin Costner, were released within months of each other in 1993. So who could it be?

The Guinness World Records states that the record for Western hero most often portrayed on film is held by none other than William Frederick Cody, or "Buffalo Bill" as he is most commonly known, with 48 appearances in films since 1909. It's certainly fitting, given how Cody's real life itself seamlessly blends fact and fiction to create one of the Old West's most enduring, and fascinating, characters.

Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull's History Lesson A cynical Buffalo Bill hires Sitting Bull to exploit him and add his credibility to the distorted view of history presented in his Wild West Show. Release Date June 24, 1976 Director Robert Altman Cast Paul Newman , Joel Grey , kevin mccarthy , Harvey Keitel Runtime 123 minutes Main Genre Western Writers Arthur Kopit , Alan Rudolph , Robert Altman

Western Icon Buffalo Bill Jumps From Horseman to Hollywood

William Cody was born February 26, 1846, in Scott county, Iowa, and moved to Kansas with his family as a boy. Kansas, at that time, was the front line of a vicious battle, known as Bleeding Kansas, between pro-slavery and anti-slavery advocates. Isaac Cody, Cody's father, was decidedly in the anti-slavery camp, and was stabbed while giving a speech, leading to his death three years later. Cody had been working for a freight company since the age of nine as well as a cattle drive to help his family, utilizing his deft skills as a horseman. That much is true, but it's from this point on that fact and fiction begin to color Cody's larger-than-life narrative. Cody claims that he worked for the Pony Express, with a treasure trove of bravado stories including riding continuously for 22 hours, and outsmarting a group of Sioux warriors to retake horses that had been stolen. However, historians have trouble confirming those claims, complicated by contradictions in his autobiography and, as one historian notes, the fact Cody was in school in Leavenworth, Kansas when the Pony Express was active.

Cody did a number of jobs over the next few years, mainly as a scout and a guide. But in 1867, he took on a job that would eventually earn him his infamous nickname. Cody was hired by railroad companies to hunt buffalo in order to feed railroad workers. It's something he was very, very good at, having shot 4,280 buffalo dead in just 18 months, and it earned him the moniker "Buffalo Bill." Soon, he would entertain the rich and the powerful on buffalo hunts, no longer using them for food but simply leaving them to rot. His prowess, among other reasons, contributed to the near-extinction of buffalo. It's something that Cody struggled with later in life, and he would use his fame to promote conservation and the push for a hunting season while decrying hide-hunting.

The accounts of Cody's exploits, mostly true with some embellishment, led to fodder for dime novelists and newspaper reporters, and turned him into a Western folk hero. As per Brittanica, Cody saw opportunity to dramatize those exploits for financial gain, and took to the stage in 1872 in The Scouts of the Prairie. That led to Cody organizing his own Wild West show, replete with cowboys and Indians, recreations of a buffalo hunt, and more. The show was wildly popular, and among the cast of hundreds there were notable names like Annie Oakley and Chief Sitting Bull (Leonardo DiCaprio had plans to produce a documentary on the Lakota chief, which seem to have fallen to the wayside). In working with the Natives and women on his show, Cody came to champion their rights, a far cry from the early days of the show where he recreated the scalping of an Indian, as previously cited in Time.

Many Actors Have Portrayed Buffalo Bill

Image via 20th Century Studios

The folks behind the Guinness World Records begin their count of Buffalo Bill portrayals in 1909, but Buffalo Bill Cody actually appeared in short films as early as 1894. Inventor Thomas Edison was a friend of Cody's, and invited him to his Kinetoscope studio in New Jersey in 1894. The studio cameramen captured footage of Cody and reenactments from his Wild West show, including Annie Oakley's sharp-shooting demonstration, a cowboy riding a bucking bronco, and a Native American buffalo dance. Film scholar Kevin Stoehr claims that the shorts gave birth to the American Western, and "should be considered as the earliest precursors of the American Western movie."

As the popularity of his Wild West show began to wane, Cody turned his attention to the burgeoning film industry, inadvertently popularizing an industry that would ultimately claim his live show as a victim. In 1912, he played himself in John O'Brien's Life of Buffalo Bill, a film that is based largely on segments from the arena show. In 1914, Cody played himself again in The Indian Wars, a film which Cody also produced. The movie recreated the Battles of Summit Springs and Warbonnet Creek, and ended with the Battle of Wounded Knee. The film was a critical and box-office bomb, and dealt Cody a serious financial blow. It would also prove to be Cody's final farewell to the entertainment industry, with Cody passing away on January 10, 1917.

Following Cody's death, films that used him as a character focused more on his frontiersman days and his heroic escapades. Cody served as a minor character in 1924's The Iron Horse and James Cruze's The Pony Express in 1925, but was a more prominent figure in The Last Frontier and Cecil B. DeMille's 1936 epic The Plainsman. That film was highly fictional, with a storyline that brought together Buffalo Bill Cody (James Ellison), Wild Bill Hickok (Gary Cooper), and Calamity Jane (Jean Arthur). Cody featured in a number of serials and cheaply-made Westerns throughout that time as well, but was finally given the big-budget treatment in William Wellman's 1944 epic Buffalo Bill. The action-filled but historically questionable film features Joel McCrea as the titular hero, with Maureen O'Hara as his wife. The film earned favorable reviews, and would be the last major release to feature Cody as a character until 1950.

'Annie Get Your Gun' Changes the Public Perception of Buffalo Bill

Close

Buffalo Bill Cody returned to the screen in 1950's Annie Get Your Gun, a movie musical based on the successful Broadway stage show. Played by Louis Calhern, the film further cemented a change in the public's perception of Cody that had started with the Broadway show. He was no longer the frontier hero of old, but a flamboyant showbiz tycoon more in line with P.T. Barnum than Davy Crockett. The musical was a hit, with a box office intake that was more than double the film's production costs. A few Westerns continued to utilize the character of Cody as an adventurer, but by and large, the image of Cody as a showbiz impresario became the standard... and a clownish one at that. Cody was presented as little more than a buffoon in Marco Ferreri's Don't Touch the White Woman! in 1974, and a carnival con man in Robert Altman's 1976 release Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull's History Lesson, where he was played by Paul Newman.

That film is a perfect example of how Hollywood has done Buffalo Bill Cody a disservice. It set him up as a fraud who becomes enraged when Chief Sitting Bull (Frank Kaquitts) won't play the part of the murderous savage in his Wild West show. It disregards the fact that the pair had a friendship, as well as his push for the rights of Native Americans and women. There have only been a few depictions of Cody on film since then, none of which have changed that narrative. Were his exploits and adventures embellished? Yes, but worse, they share a kernel of the truth. By focusing on Buffalo Bill Cody's days in show business, Hollywood has been missing out on Cody's early years, a time fraught with potential. Whether a new film can bring a more balanced depiction of the Western idol is unknown, and without a project on the immediate horizon, it may be some time before we can revisit Buffalo Bill Cody on the silver screen. Again.

Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull's History Lesson is available to watchon Pluto TV in the U.S.

WATCH ON PLUTO TV