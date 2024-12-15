You get a reboot, you get a reboot, everybody gets a reboot! They seem to be what's hot in Hollywood at the moment. Earlier this week, it was announced that Malcolm in the Middle would be getting a four-part revival. Now, after years of insisting that a reboot, revival, spin-off, what have you, was not necessary, Sarah Michelle Gellar is seeing the potential in returning to the world of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Gellar appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and was asked about Buffy. Gellar explains that, "it’s funny, I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble, and it’s so perfect. But watching Sex and the City and seeing Dexter, and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, 'Well, maybe.'"

Gellar played the titular vampire slayer for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003. There was also a 1992 film where Kristy Swanson played the teenage vamp slayer that inspired the television series. Buffy is joined by her friends, played by Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother), Nicholas Brendon, Charisma Carpenter, and Emma Caulfield, as well as mentor Giles (Anthony Head), and frenemies to lovers vampires Spike (James Marsters) and Angel (David Boreanaz). Across seven seasons, Buffy would enter a long-standing vicious cycle of saving the world, nearly (or actually) dying, and trying not to flunk out of high school (and later college).

Fret Not, Fans, There's Already a Buffyverse

If you're a newer fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, you'll be excited to find out that there is not only an existing spin-off but countless comics, books, and even audio dramas set in the world of Buffy. In 1999, the massively successful spin-off series, Angel, began, spanning five seasons. A pre-Agent Seely Booth David Boreanaz reprised his role as the vampire Angel, starting fresh in Los Angeles. According to tmdb, the logline is as follows: "The vampire Angel, cursed with a soul, moves to Los Angeles and aids people with supernatural-related problems while questing for his own redemption."

So where would a Buffy revival go? Gellar explains that "it could be anything. It’s a universe. And it makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever." It could be a prequel, it could be a sequel. A number of books also explore other Slayers and their stories, but with Gellar warming up to the idea of another Buffy story, it would be remiss not to include Gellar in some way.

You can watch all seven seasons of Buffy for free on Tubi. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

