Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the greatest teen shows of all time; it works as both a compelling drama series about the stress of being a young adult and a terrific fantasy adventure with a great mythology. While the show has been more difficult to rewatch in recent years due to the controversy surrounding showrunner Joss Whedon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s legacy is defined by the incredible performances.

Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan), Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon), Angel (David Boreanaz), Spike (James Marsters), Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter), and the other great characters only became so iconic because of the talented actors that portrayed them. Here are the best episodes from every season that every new Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan should watch.

“Angel”

Season 1, Episode 7 (1997)

The first season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was somewhat rough; with only 12 episodes to tell its story, the series focused more on “monster of the week” style mysteries than some of the serialized storytelling that it developed later on.

It wasn’t until the middle of the season that the show revealed one of its biggest early twists. Buffy learns that her boyfriend Angel doesn’t just linger in the darkness because he’s a brooder; Angel is one of the vampires she’s sworn to hunt down and kill. It was a significant change that made their relationship more complex.

“Passion”

Season 2, Episode 17 (1998)

The second season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer improved upon its predecessor in every way. The central storyline focuses on Buffy finally becoming intimate with Angel for the first time, prompting him to lose his soul and begin working alongside his fellow vampires, Spike and Drusilla (Juliet Landau).

“Passion” shows Angel at his cruelest; he cuts at the heart of the “Scooby Gang” by killing the beloved tech teacher Jenny Calendar (Robia LaMorte). In one of the show’s most devastating moments, Jenny’s lover (and Buffy’s watcher), Rupert Giles (Anthony Stewart Head), finds his girlfriend tortured by Angel.

“The Zeppo”

Season 3, Episode 13 (1999)

Xander is one of the most underrated characters on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Despite being a pivotal part of the “Scooby Gang” and learning of Buffy’s secret profession at the beginning of the first season, Xander is often shown as a source of comedic relief and not a rich character.

However, the third season’s “The Zeppo” showed why he was a valuable member of the group by setting him up on a side adventure when the rest of the group faced a world-ending threat. Swapping the “A plot” and the “B plot” proved to be an effective story device.

“Hush”

Season 4, Episode 10 (1999)

The fourth season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer sadly featured one of the show’s biggest drops in quality; it didn’t feel quite as fresh when the characters were no longer in high school, and the season’s “Big Bad” Adam (George Hertzberg) wasn’t as compelling as the villains in prior seasons.

However, the season took a break from its primary storyline for the standout episode “Hush.” “Hush” featured enigmatic villains known as “The Gentlemen” that literally steal the sound from Sunnyvale, leaving the characters silent for a majority of the runtime.

“The Body”

Season 5, Episode 16 (2001)

There are almost no undead creatures in “The Body.” The mythology that would generally be incorporated within a standard episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is absent in this emotionally devastating installment of the series that showed Buffy’s immediate reaction to the death of her mother, Joyce Summers (Kristine Sutherland) of a heart attack. The episode removed the typical score to create an even more emotionally raw environment.

Gellar’s performance has been frequently praised, but she reaches incredible dramatic layers in “The Body” as Buffy expresses her simultaneous fear, confusion, anger, and heartbreak upon seeing the woman who raised her dead in the living room.

“Once More, With Feeling”

Season 6, Episode 7 (2001)

If there’s any episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer that explains how experimental and creative the series could get, it would have to be “Once More, With Feeling.” Not every musical episode of a show succeeds, but “Once More, With Feeling” boasted an incredible soundtrack of original songs that gave the stars the chance to sing and dance in a warped version of reality.

The episode fluidly transitioned into its musical numbers by crediting the random song breaks to a demon. None of the actors were professional musicians, but the amateur nature of the musical numbers only makes “Once More, With Feeling” more charming.

“Conversations With Dead People”

Season 7, Episode 7 (2002)

Unfortunately, Buffy the Vampire Slayer did not end on a high note. The season became too focused on expanding the role of Buffy’s initiated students and introducing the underwhelming antagonist known as “The First (Nathan Fillion) that the story became too cluttered for its own good.

However, the episode “Conversations With Dead People” allowed the series to contemplate on its themes of loss and trauma through its inventive reintroduction of the former villains Andrew Wells (Tom Lenk) and Jonathan Levinson (Danny Strong), who had attempted to become criminal masterminds in the previous season.

