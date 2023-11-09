The Big Picture Harmony was a minor character in early seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, before dying in the Season 3 finale, which made for her shocking return in Season 4.

As a vampire, Harmony is pretty docile. Her attempts at being scary and villainous only come off as humorous and lovable, which helps break up the darkness of the later seasons.

Harmony helped fill the void left by Cordelia's exit in Season 3.

There have been many villains throughout Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s run. Aside from monster of the week-style evils who only stuck around for a week, there were some big bads that had season-long arcs. Characters such as The Master (Mark Metcalf) in Season 1, Mayor Wilkins (Harry Groener) in Season 3, and more. Some villains just stick around in the heads of fans. Ones who, even after they’ve been defeated, leave a lasting presence on the series. That’s why the episode “Hush” is so beloved. The villains in it are terrifying and even though they’re defeated by the episode’s end, it’s hard to forget the terror they induced, leaving a long-lasting mark on the show. Buffy the Vampire Slayer may have been about Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) slaying vampires and vanquishing demons, but it was also quite good at creating endearing villains, such as Spike (James Marsters), and Drusilla (Juliet Landau), who became fan favorites. But there is one character who doesn’t quite get the love she deserves when it comes to ranking the villains of the series, and that’s none other than Harmony Kendall (Mercedes McNab).

How Did Harmony Become a Vampire?

Okay, so maybe calling Harmony a villain is a bit generous seeing as she’s pretty docile in comparison to most other villains, but she does fit the bill. We first meet Harmony in the second episode of the series. She’s best friends with Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) and is your stereotypical mean girl — a staple in every high school set series. She was often seen being quite cruel to Xander (Nicholas Brendon) and Willow (Alyson Hannigan), and even exiled Cordelia when she began dating Xander. She wasn’t a huge part of the series, more of a background character that came by every once in a while to drop a seething one-liner, or serve a fashionable look. But she was notable enough that we knew her name and could recognize her when she was featured in an episode. Which is why her “death” in the Season 3 finale was so shocking.

Season 3 had Sunnydale’s town mayor plotting to unleash hell on earth, and with the help of Faith (Eliza Dushku), it seemed like he might just succeed. He plans to unleash the Hellmouth at graduation, and though the Scooby Gang interferes and stops him, many Sunnydale High lives are claimed. Such as Principal Snyder (Admin Shimerman), Larry (Larry Bagby III), and Harmony. Harmony is seen being bitten by a vampire during the chaos of the ceremony, leaving audiences to assume that that was it for the character. But cut to Season 4 and suddenly she’s back, which can only mean one thing: She was sired and is now a vampire. It’s a shocking return, especially since we didn’t see her drink any blood of her sire, which, as Buffy vampire lore goes, is how you turn into a vampire. But she quickly proved to be a perfect addition to an otherwise mediocre season, and became one of the series’ most endearing villains.

What Makes Harmony Stand Out as a Villain in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’?

When Harmony became a vampire, it was like nothing much had changed except for the fact that she suddenly had an aversion to sunlight. We find out pretty quickly that she’s sparked up a relationship with Spike, and her clumsy approach to the vampiric afterlife juxtaposes hilariously against Spike’s more brute nature. It’s pretty clear from the get-go that their relationship is anything but perfect, but it still makes for some fantastic scenes between the two. Her affectionate pet name for him is “blondie bear”, which completely goes against Spike’s cool guy demeanor, and sets up perfectly for his storyline in Season 4 when he’s subdued by the Initiative. But as fun a duo as they were to watch, their split allows Harmony to embark on her own and allows her to shine in her own right.

As I said, Harmony is pretty docile as a vampire, she’s not a huge threat and runs a coven like she’s running a high school clique — but that’s why she’s so great as one. She may not fit the bill as a typical threat for the show, but she does try her damndest to be scary, as shown when she gathers a pack of vampires and storms to Buffy’s house with the intent of killing her. She’s not menacing in the slightest and just ends up arguing with Xander (a nice little callback to their hilarious catfight in Season 4). Even when she’s accidentally invited in by Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg), she doesn’t do the kind of damage you would expect from other vampires the show has featured. Vampire Harmony is basically just high school Harmony with pointy teeth and a bloodlust, and that’s completely okay! In fact, it’s refreshing.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer can get quite dark at times, especially in the later seasons, something that is rather surprising given it began as a teen-targeted show. Harmony offered a break from the dreariness of Seasons 4 and 5, with her humorously abysmal attempts at evil. Add to that her extensive collection of unicorn figurines and posters, and nothing about her screams "scary villain." In fact, she’s quite lovable in her own unique way and brought a much-needed lightness to the show. She also helped to fill the void left by Cordelia’s exit after Season 3. Season 4 felt a bit off with the absence of Cordelia, even though she simply moved to the show’s spin-off series Angel. She never returned to Sunnydale, leaving a Cordelia-sized hole in the hearts of fans. But Harmony has always been shown to be one of Cordelia’s best friends, so they share some similar mannerisms that helps to keep Cordelia’s essence alive.

Harmony eventually departs Sunnydale for Los Angeles as well, continuing her arc on Angel and reuniting with Cordelia. Angel makes Harmony into a more complex character, as she struggles with wanting to lead a normal life after coming to terms with the fact that she’s just not fit to be evil. It may be true, but watching her try her hand at evil doings is so entertaining that it just doesn’t matter whether or not she’s good at it. She may not be joining the ranks of the scariest Buffy villains, but if we’re talking about the most entertaining and lovable ones, she’s going to be at the top of the list. Turning Harmony into a vampire was one of the best decisions Buffy the Vampire Slayer made, and even though her stint was short in the grand scheme of things, her “villain” arc will always be a memorable part of the original show.

