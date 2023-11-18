Editor's Note: The following contains mentions of sexual assault.

The Big Picture Buffy and Spike's relationship on Buffy the Vampire Slayer is uncomfortably toxic and romanticized.

Despite Buffy the Vampire Slayer actively exploring complex characters, Buffy and Spike's violent and manipulative relationship isn't consistent with Buffy's character or the series' tone.

Based on the negative audience response to a similar romance in Interview with the Vampire, Buffy and Spike would be controversial.

Twenty-six years after Buffy the Vampire Slayer premiered, one debate keeps returning to life with the pertinacity of the undead: which man was Buffy Summers' (Sarah Michelle Gellar) soulmate? Was it Angel (David Boreanaz), her broodingly tragic first love? Or could it have been Spike (James Marsters), the punk rock snark maestro? Much like Twilight's Team Edward versus Team Jacob divide, opinions remain as contrarian as they did in the nascent days of internet message boards. Even politician and author Stacey Abrams has weighed in. For full disclosure, this writer has a preference (Team Angel, just like Sarah Michelle Gellar), but differing opinions are the heart of media consumption, critique, and enjoyment.

Nevertheless, as both a preteen girl who keenly aspired to be Buffy Summers and an adult woman, I find the pairing troubling — a situation enhanced by how the series romanticized their interactions. When it comes to exploring toxic fictional relationships (a common territory for me), it's the context that matters. Although Season 6 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer isn't a lost cause, its narrative goals are incongruent with the series' established context and characterization. In this regard, Buffy and Spike are the notable offenders. Given how audience perceptions have altered since the early 2000s, theirs is a relationship that could never make it to the screen in 2023 — especially considering the more recent controversy over Interview with the Vampire's own toxic vampire romance.

What Makes Buffy and Spike’s Relationship Problematic in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’?

If the star-crossed Buffy and Angel had to work past being mortal enemies, then any intimate relationship between Buffy and Spike demanded an inevitably intense clash. Even after the Initiative places a chip in Spike's head that prevents him from attacking humans, he still tries to kill Buffy before realizing he's fallen for the Slayer. By the time the two kiss in the Season 6 musical episode "Once More, With Feeling," Spike spends at least a season trying to woo Buffy in increasingly unsettling ways; a vampire not having a soul complicates any love declarations or seduction attempts. Whenever Buffy rejects him, Spike's violent impulses take over; he plans to shoot her, he breaks into her house, and he smells her clothes. In Spike's and the writing team's lowest moment, he forces Warren Mears (Adam Busch) to create the Buffybot (Gellar), a robot replica of Buffy that Spike has sex with. What begins as an amusing monkey wrench tossed into the Scooby Gang's dynamic — Spike stuck with inconvenient feelings — turns ominous.

Arguably, none of this rules out a Buffy/Spike romance. Enemies-to-lovers isn't light teasing, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer never ignored bleak topics and the characters' sinister impulses. The series' maturation echoed its cast's coming-of-age. The problem is how poorly it plays for Buffy to violently use Spike as a sexual outlet for her desolate emotional state, followed by Spike's manipulative responses. Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 6 saw several distinct changes: behind the scenes, Marti Noxon assumed showrunner duties and the series moved from the WB to the less conservative UPN. Story-wise, Buffy's friends resurrect her after her sacrifice in the Season 5 finale. It's a daring choice to plunge our peppy protagonist into a deep depression after she's torn away from a peaceful afterlife. Through a modern lens, especially given the series' habit of punishing Buffy for wanting sex, her and Spike's vicious physicality verges on self-harm. At her lowest (Season 6, Episode 13), Buffy attacks Spike in a fit of rage, and the vampire doesn't defend himself.

Buffy’s Trauma in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Is About Spike, Not Buffy

Compared to 2001 — the year Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 6 aired — contemporary media is replete with complex women. Though still imperfect, fiction's progressed enough to allow the rise of Gone Girl, Yellowjackets, Fleabag, and Killing Eve, wherein messy, deeply flawed women aren't just welcomed, they're necessary. Good representation doesn't equal a morally upstanding monolith. Nevertheless, Buffy Summers wasn't the right character through which to explore such darkness, nor were Buffy the Vampire Slayer's sensibilities the right fit. In a story where vampires and werewolves are metaphors for adolescent fears, using Buffy Summers as an avatar of said complexity clashes with the character's existing dimensions — of which Buffy and Spike, an ultimately abusive dynamic, are the nadir. Even if the creative team didn't intentionally romanticize the pairing, explicit sex scenes and fixating on Spike's forlorn bad boy longing did so anyway. For Buffy's 20th anniversary, Sarah Michelle Gellar reiterated her opinion of Season 6 to Entertainment Weekly: "I’ve always said that season 6 was not my favorite. I felt it betrayed who she was." Telling stories about complicated women within the right framework is different from glamorizing intimate partner violence.

Buffy and Spike's destructive dynamic culminates in "Tabula Rasa," an episode considered Buffy the Vampire Slayer's very worst. The scene in question traumatized Buffy and Spike shippers as much as any other viewer. After pouring his demonic heart out to her, Spike tries to rape an already wounded Buffy. It's a needlessly horrific scene that betrays both characters. It's truly cruel to inflict such a violation upon Buffy and then entirely gloss over her emotional aftermath. Ultimately, the act's about Spike: it's an impetus for him to seek out a soul and become a better man. Allowing him to reconcile with Buffy in Season 7 plays into the trope of the regretful rapist and ignores Buffy's feelings entirely.

The ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Cast Disliked Season 6

In a 2023 Hollywood Reporter interview, Sarah Michelle Gellar discussed taking her children through Buffy the Vampire Slayer. "We skipped around a lot on those last two [seasons]," Geller said. In a Vogue profile the same year, she expounded on her complicated relationship with Season 6: "I watched some of it to make sure that I was remembering things correctly. And then you see that scene with Spike and Buffy. I’m like, There’s no way. To me, it wasn’t what the show was about. [...] I get going through a dark phase or being upset, but she killed her own love and she still didn’t go that dark."

James Marsters also shared his opinion of the scene to Radio Times, describing the moment as not "a cavalier decision" on the writers' part, but nevertheless disturbing for him to film:

"The point I was trying to make when I read that script was everyone who watches Buffy is Buffy [...] and the people out there watching Buffy aren't superheroes. So I'm gonna be doing this to them. [...] The other thing is that [the writers] were very frustrated because they couldn't convince the audience to stop rooting for Spike. [...] They kept having me do worse and worse things and finally they're like, OK, we're just gonna have him do that to Buffy, like there's nothing else that we have that's going to make this point. [...] It was the hardest day of my professional career, it sent me into therapy. I collapsed on set, I couldn't even speak."

On the controversial topic that is Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 6, producer and showrunner Marti Noxon reflected on her creative goals. "I was really vocal about wanting Buffy to make some bad mistakes," Noxon told Vulture in 2016. "My argument was that, when we become young women, especially if we’re troubled or haunted by something, that can lead us to make some bad choices, especially in the area of romance. [...] there’s a real catharsis in seeing women be the people with agency in their stories, women who are committed to the full range of emotions." Noxon added, "We pushed into some categories that almost felt sadistic and that Buffy was volunteering for things that were beyond just 'bad choices' and were almost irresponsible for the character."

Modern Audiences Wouldn’t Condone Buffy and Spike’s Relationship

Even though modern audiences embrace complex women, it's likely they would reject the way Buffy and Spike's dynamic was presented. The response to Interview with the Vampire's depiction of lovers Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), for example, saw no shortage of controversy. When Episode 5 concluded with Louis sustaining a vicious beating from Lestat, an intentionally disturbing scene of domestic abuse, some fans were frustrated. Gizmodo noted that "on Twitter, Tumblr, and Reddit, people were eager to share their opinions either for or against these last few moments of the show. To call it divisive is an understatement; it seemed as if every person watching Interview With the Vampire either loves or hates this episode, most hinging their opinions almost entirely on these final seven minutes."

Through its intricate subversion of its source material, Interview with the Vampire — and its lead actors — leaves no doubt that Louis and Lestat's affair was always rooted in abuse. No character in Interview with the Vampire can be called a good person, and that's the point: to unearth their shades of immorality and hold them to the light. Interview deliberately had no moral high ground to stand on, and Episode 5 still generated controversy.

Looking back on our formative influences often means reckoning with their flaws. The misappropriation of Buffy’s genuine anguish to include an out-of-place narrative wasn’t fair to either the character or fans of the romantic pairing. Now frozen in the pop culture amber of 2001, Buffy and Spike are a cautionary tale about how not to write a toxic relationship. It's safe to posit that Buffy and Spike as they existed would never be written today. If nothing positive can be gained from Season 6, at least that's a good thing.

