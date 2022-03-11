25 years ago, a slayer was born. Today, those entangled in the life and times of Buffy the Vampire Slayer have taken to Instagram to share their thoughts surrounding the monumental occasion which, for many, served as a career launch.

In a throwback post that featured two shots of her in the chunky boots of the stake-wielding heroine, Sarah Michelle Gellar, wrote a heartfelt message to the fans who followed the series and “made this happen.” The actress revealed that she was cast as the titular character mid-season, which counted as strike one against the new supernatural-based show that added a second strike for being “on a new network” and a third because it pulled its idea from a 1992 movie of the same name. Even with all of these marks against it, the series managed to run for 7 seasons and was truly one of a kind. With a female as the leading character, Buffy the Vampire Slayer meant so much to so many.

Its success was so great that it even spawned a spin-off after its third season titled, Angel. The new show would follow the life of the titular vampire and on-again-off-again boyfriend of Buffy as he traveled to Los Angeles on a quest to save more lost souls. The actor behind the brooding bloodsucker, David Boreanaz, shared his own post on Instagram thanking the fans and celebrating the character’s birth 25 years ago, “even though he was 245 years old” when the show began.

The longest tribute came from Charisma Carpenter who played the character with perhaps the most intense growth arc, Cordelia Chase. Though she started off as a high school bully to the rest of the “Scooby Gang,” Cordelia would join their efforts and even end up working in Los Angeles alongside Angel where her storyline took a wild turn. In her post, Carpenter thanked the fans who “kept the show alive [on screen], in chat rooms, across social media platforms, through podcasts and school curriculums” calling their dedication to the story “truly remarkable.” She went on to honor the cast and crew who she says “worked tirelessly” and threw their time into the series forgoing “family time, birthdays, graduations, and funerals” to make sure the filming got done.

Though the world of Buffy was based on girl power and strength, it recently was hit with a smudge due to allegations against its creator, Joss Whedon. No one was more vocal about the director’s “traumatizing” actions than Carpenter. A little over a year ago, in February 2021, Carpenter came out with a slew of claims against Whedon speaking to his actions which created a toxic working environment. Soon, Carpenter’s Buffy co-stars came to her side with Amber Benson (Tara Maclay), Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn Summers), and Gellar speaking out against Whedon’s behavior on set. It’s also worth noting this wasn’t the first time Whedon’s actions have been called out as Justice League actors, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Ben Affleck have also alleged the filmmaker was abusive.

Although the claims against Whedon have been absolutely crushing for those that were empowered by the series, nothing will ever be able to stand in the way of the stories that were told. For both the town of Sunnydale and the universe as a whole, it’s true that “[Buffy] saved the world a lot.” Check out the rest of the touching tributes below from Trachtenberg, James Marsters, Nicholas Brendon, and Juliet Landau.

