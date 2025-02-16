Buffy the Vampire Slayer follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), the chosen Slayer, as she battles vampires, demons and other forces of darkness. Alongside her friends, referred to as the Scooby Gang, Buffy navigates high school and adulthood, facing not just external threats but also deep personal losses. A show of this nature certainly features many notable character exits. Whether through death or simple departure, some of these exits are especially gut-wrenching.

Some exits result from supernatural violence, while others stem from all-too-human tragedies. The show explores how death can be sudden and senseless, or a culmination of a long journey toward redemption. Some characters die heroically, while others meet cruel or unresolved fates, leaving a lasting impact on those left behind. These are the saddest character exits in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, ranked by not just how heartbreaking each departure was, but also whether it provided closure, how it affected the remaining characters and the emotional weight it carried in Buffy’s larger story and legacy.