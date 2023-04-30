Despite ending two decades ago now, Buffy the Vampire Slayer lives on an iconic TV show, with seven compelling seasons that aired between 1997 and 2003. It followed the title character as she fulfilled her destiny of being the chosen one; a person granted powerful physical abilities to fight vampires and other demonic forces. She also had to battle everyday problems, too, with the show serving as a coming-of-age tale as well as being an epic story about good versus evil.

It's the clashing of the mundane and the fantastical that made Buffy the Vampire Slayer so interesting, and it was also helped by having a great cast filled with memorable characters. What follows is an attempt to rank all members of the main cast roughly by how likable they were as characters, starting with the less lovable ones and working up. For this ranking, two characters - Angel and Cordelia - have been excluded, as they were more tied to the spin-off show, Angel, with both appearing in more episodes there than they did in Buffy.

10 Riley Finn

Of the three main boyfriends Buffy Summers had throughout Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Riley was easily the least likable, least interesting, and most underdeveloped. He was featured throughout season 4, which was the first season to feature the main characters post-high-school, and continued to star in the show until about halfway through the fifth season.

RELATED: Unkillable TV Characters, Ranked by the Thickness of Their Plot Armor

It's just hard to muster up much enthusiasm for Riley. Part of that feels like the point, as he's there to provide a relatively "normal" relationship for Buffy, at least in season 4. Season 5 sees his character become a little more tortured, but not in a way that really works, so the decision to have him leave felt sensible. But the season 6 episode that sees him bump into Buffy and talk about how great his life's been without her, right when she's going through some stuff? That makes him the worst.

9 Dawn Summers

Dawn Summers has always been a divisive character, but her origin is undeniably creative. She entered the show in season 5, and seemed to act like she'd been there all along. Other characters thought she'd been there all along, too. It turns out - given this is a fantasy show - that she had a greater purpose, and had been inserted into the other characters' lives for a reason.

With such an introduction, and the fact that Dawn is the show's youngest - and whiniest - character, it's natural for viewers to not find her as endearing as other characters. Her unusual backstory and youth mitigate some of her more annoying moments (she needs to get rescued a lot), but at best, she's probably more tolerated than actually liked.

8 Xander Harris

Image via The WB

Xander Harris is a complicated character to talk about. He appeared in all seven seasons as one of the show's lead characters, being one of Buffy's closest friends and allies throughout the entire series.

There is a degree of loyalty and occasional selflessness that makes Xander sometimes admirable. He's the main reason the world didn't end in season 6's finale, and he sacrifices a decent amount towards the show's end, too. However, there are other times when he comes across as a bit of a jerk, he can be outspoken, and he's hurt friends and romantic partners before. He's one of the show's most human characters, with a mix of likable and unlikable qualities.

7 Oz

Image via The WB

Of all the main characters in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Oz is probably the least seen. He's a character who often keeps to himself (at least when he's not in his werewolf form) and doesn't say a great deal, and also only appears in the show between seasons 2 and 4, leaving quite unexpectedly during the fourth season.

RELATED: 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Cast and Character Guide (And What They're Doing Now)

It's the nature of his leaving that really hurts his overall likability, because before then, he was incredibly endearing. He cheats on Willow, leaves town, and then returns and causes some more drama after seeing Willow has moved on without him. It takes the character in an interesting direction for his send-off, but does serve to make him less lovable overall.

6 Spike

Spike is likely to be the most divisive character in Buffy, and if the characters were to be ranked by how complex or interesting they were, he'd likely be higher. He enters the show as a villain in season 2, has a small appearance in season 3, and then becomes something of an anti-hero type of character from season 4 onwards.

He has a history of doing terrible things. Throughout the show, he's hilarious and charismatic, but often capable of reverting into the monster he was in his heyday. His most horrific actions come in season 6, and though he sets off on a monumental quest for redemption, some viewers may feel it's too little too late. Spike is capable of being entertaining and funny, but also monstrous and vile, making him hard to define as merely "likable" or "unlikable."

5 Buffy Summers

Image via The WB Television Network

It might feel a little unfair to rank Buffy's title character underneath the top spot, but again, this isn't a ranking based on how interesting or well-written a character is. Likability is something else altogether, and while Buffy Summers is, for the most part, very likable, she's not quite up there when compared to some of the show's other characters.

She's far from a middle-of-the-road, neutral character, though. She's tremendously honorable and sympathetic at times, though like any character (or real person), she's capable of slipping up or making mistakes. She ultimately has her work cut out for her, though, as the chosen one, and through determination, makes it to the show's end in one piece.

4 Rupert Giles

Image via The WB

Rupert Giles (everyone just calls him Giles) is assigned as Buffy's official Watcher, and serves as a mentor for her and her friends throughout the show. He's the oldest human character in the main cast, and serves as an anchor for the younger, less experienced characters, especially during the show's earlier seasons.

RELATED: TV Characters From Non-Crime Shows Who Actually Committed Crimes

Giles is ultimately very endearing, with his snarkiness perfectly balanced with his determination and courage. He slips into some darker places occasionally, and the way he leaves Buffy and the others for much of season 6 sours his character a little, but he does end up as one of the show's most appealing main characters in the end.

3 Willow Rosenberg

Image via UPN

Alongside Xander, Willow's a character who befriends Buffy early on, and remains a core part - and one of the best parts - of the show throughout all seven seasons. She begins as a very shy and awkward teenage girl, and then matures considerably over the show's run, studying witchcraft to assist Buffy while also discovering her sexuality, on a more personal level.

She's a good-hearted character who's essentially nothing but wholesome for the show's first five seasons. She goes to a dark place in season 6, but her turn was understandable, and she set out to atone for it in the show's final season. Like most of the characters, Willow's not perfect, but is close enough in many ways to make her incredibly likable.

2 Anya Jenkins

Like the vampires Angel and Spike, Anya is shown to have a dark and violent past. She spent hundreds of years as a vengeance demon who is used by scorned women to violently hit back at men who've wronged them. In season 3 of Buffy, she ends up losing her powers, and it's at that point she starts to become a bigger part of the overall narrative.

Anya has to learn how to become human throughout her time spent on the show. She can be blunt and abrasive, but never in a way that suggests malice. She's simply learning how to take on human emotions and thoughts, and she gets considerably better at it as the show goes along. Even her violent past doesn't do much to hurt her lovability, seeing as vengeance demons inevitably target those who've already committed wrongdoings.

1 Tara Maclay

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is mostly populated with flawed characters, but it's hard to find much about Tara that doesn't make her lovable or sympathetic. She's only credited within the main cast briefly, though remains a core part of the show throughout seasons 4 to 6, largely thanks to her relationship with Willow.

Her character has a tragic backstory and an even more tragic exit from the show, but from everything viewers see of her, Tara is nothing but pure and good-hearted. She's an integral part of Buffy's middle seasons, and arguably stands as the show's most likable character, thanks to being impossible to dislike.

NEXT: Great TV Shows Where Everyone Dies By The Finale