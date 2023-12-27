The Big Picture Cordelia and Xander's relationship in Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a classic case of opposites attract.

When it comes to the couples on Buffy the Vampire Slayer there are a few that come to mind. There’s, of course, the age-old debate of who Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) was best with, Angel (David Boreanaz) or Spike (James Marsters). And then there’s Willow (Alyson Hannigan) and Tara (Amber Benson), who are just as influential now as ever. Or perhaps you were rooting for the romance between Giles (Anthony Stewart Head) and Jenny (Robia LaMorte), and wished for more time with them. Wherever your heart belonged, there was certainly no shortage of relationship drama throughout the series, meaning there was always one couple you could count on to give you a side of romance with your vampire slaying. But there’s one couple that people tend to forget about or dismiss altogether, and that’s Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter) and Xander (Nicholas Brendon). They may not have ended up together but their relationship made for a fun dynamic in Buffy’s early seasons and for that, they deserve their moment in the limelight.

Xander and Cordelia Are a Classic Case of Opposites Attract

Xander and Cordelia’s relationship didn’t exactly begin intentionally. They hardly ever interacted when we first met them, and when they did, it wasn’t the most pleasant exchange. They came from two very different social circles, with Cordelia being one of the most popular girls in school, and Xander being more towards the bottom of the popularity scale. But because trouble tended to follow Buffy and her peers wherever they went, Xander and Cordelia found themselves consistently thrown into near-death situations on a semi-regular basis. And though Cordelia initially tried to distance herself from the Scooby Gang to avoid said situations, she was hopelessly entangled with them. With tensions constantly high, this eventually led to Xander and Cordelia sharing an impromptu kiss. And then another. And another. Until they were sneaking around together on the regular, and keeping it super hush-hush from everyone around them. But when their relationship was found out — thanks to Willow catching them kissing — they were forced to confront their feelings. Initially, Cordelia chose popularity, not wanting to lose her status by dating Xander. But she soon went back to him and the pair began a proper relationship.

But even though they were boyfriend and girlfriend, they still kept up their banter and bickering. At times it didn’t even really seem like they liked each other that much, but it soon became clear — especially on Cordelia’s part — that there were genuine feelings there, just feelings she wasn’t the best at verbalizing. Though, she did say she’d still date him if he turned into a fish monster, so that’s love! They remained together for a while, with their relationship growing ever stronger, until Xander and Willow began an affair that brought everything crashing down. It caused Cordelia to break things off with him, and for the rest of her time on the show, she harbored great resentment towards him. They sort of made up after she confided in him about her family’s financial trouble toward the end of Season 3, but they never really smoothed things over entirely. Not that you can blame her of course, but it is a shame their relationship took such a nasty course towards the end, because looking back, it was actually quite enjoyable to watch their romance unfold.

Cordelia and Xander Had a Unique Relationship

It wasn’t hard to see that there were some major flaws in Cordelia and Xander’s relationship. Some things that definitely wouldn’t have worked in the long run. But there also wasn’t a relationship quite like theirs on the show. They were a typical case of enemies to lovers, but they were also sort of a slow burn — even after putting a label on their relationship. They started out purely physical, with neither really understanding why they were drawn to each other in the first place. It had been clear throughout the show that they weren’t particularly fond of each other, and yet they kept finding themselves being pulled toward each other — like two magnets. They never really stopped their bickering, but it kind of just became their thing. The longer they were together though, the more it became clear that there were genuine feelings burrowed beneath the icy exterior they often fronted. We see them realize their feelings throughout the show, we watch Cordelia fall in love with him, and see Xander learn how to navigate his first serious relationship. And yeah, it may have been rocky at times, but they worked in their own unique way.

There was just something about them that was so endearing. For instance, it brought out a new side of Cordelia. When we first met her she was your typical high-school mean girl. She wanted nothing to do with any of the Scooby Gang and was actually quite cruel to them at times. But when she began dating Xander, we slowly saw her walls come down, one by one, and saw a brand-new side to her that we didn’t know existed. The change resulted in Cordelia becoming a fan-favorite character, and I really do think a lot of that change can be credited to her relationship with Xander. The same goes for him. While Xander was never a mean character, he was rather immature and lacked a lot of confidence in himself, and though he never fully loses that immaturity throughout the show, he did seem to grow up a lot when he was with Cordelia. As far as we saw, she was his first real relationship, and so we watched as he navigated that new territory. We also saw his confidence blossom majorly. He went from being the nerdy guy that the cheerleaders didn’t want to be seen with, to being the head cheerleader’s boyfriend. He wasn’t as shy with girls going forward, and he seemed to really come into his own while with Cordelia, and that was a huge deal for his character.

Maybe I’m just a sucker for cheesy relationships where the two people you wouldn’t expect to fall in love do just that, but I can’t help it. They say opposites attract and Xander and Cordelia were proof of it. On paper, they shouldn’t work, but for some reason they just did. They were never going to last in the long run, but they found each other at a time when they both needed to grow as people and helped each other do so within their relationship. Yes, things eventually went horribly wrong between them (see the aforementioned cheating on Cordelia with Willow situation), but when they were good, they were great. And while they may not be each other’s one true love, they are most definitely an important part of each other’s romantic journey, and there’s something to be said for that.

