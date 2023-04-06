In every generation, there is a chosen one... Chances are you heard that at least once from 1997 to 2003 when Buffy the Vampire Slayer had its heyday. The series spanned seven seasons and is widely considered as having the best series finale on television. During its time on the air, it was also largely regarded as being very empowering, highlighting the good that is in everyone, and showing that everyone has strength within them, and to this day remains a classic series with a massive fanbase.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a TV series that was based on the 1992 movie starring Kristy Swanson as Buffy Summers. Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is known as the Chosen One, or the Slayer, because she was born with the power that will make her the Slayer when it is her time to be activated. As she enters her new high school in Sunnydale, the previous Slayer dies, making it Buffy's responsibility to hunt and kill vampires and other evil forces. Over the course of the series, Buffy teams up with her friends known as the Scooby Gang, including Willow (Alyson Hannigan), Xander (Nicholas Brendon), and Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter), her younger sister Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg), and her Watcher, Giles (Anthony Head), to save the community of Sunnydale from all the evil that inhabits it.

Along the way, she experiences some romance with Angel (David Boreanaz) and Spike (James Marsters), who are ironically both vampires. She also encounters so much evil and destruction and technically dies three times in the span of the show. The whole series leads to the epic conclusion and showdown between Buffy, accompanied by her army of potential Slayers, and the evil that is released in Sunnydale at the gates of the Hellmouth. But what all happened at the end of this series to make it one of the best finales in television history? So much! Let's break it down.

Buffy Awakens Girl Power Around the World

Throughout the series, feminism has been an incredibly strong theme. The character of Buffy is not stereotypical of your female heroine. She is a blonde high school student who could seemingly resemble a damsel in distress, but she is quite the opposite. Although Buffy didn't originally want her powers and consistently feels the pressure of keeping the world safe, she is representative of being a capable and strong woman despite her outer appearance. The very final battle of the series also shows collective feminism. At the end of the final episode, "Chosen," Buffy is surrounded by other Slayers that she has hand-trained to help her fight the First Evil, the ultimate villain of the series who can take the shape of anyone who is alive or dead. Her gang of girls, known as the Potentials, stand their ground to go head-to-head with pure evil, knowing that they are stronger as a unit instead of fighting against each other to be in control.

While Buffy and the Potentials are heading to the Hellmouth, Willow uses her magical abilities with the help of an ancient weapon known as the Scythe to activate other Potentials around the world. Buffy had pulled the Scythe from a rock (it gives very heavy Sword and the Stone vibes) that unlocked her powers from generations past — so that magical ability, plus Willow's powers, creates a full army to take on the First and stop evil in its tracks.

In "Chosen," we also get to dive deeper into the history of the First Slayer and how a group of powerful wizards known as the Shadowmen enslaved her and mixed her body with the soul of a demon, which gave her and every generation after her their Slayer powers. Because Willow and Buffy create an army of Potentials, it completely sticks it to the men who first originated the tradition of a single woman having to take on the pressure of saving the world. Buffy never solely wanted her powers, and in the end, she didn't have to tackle anything alone and take pure responsibility. The deeper metaphor here, too, is that every woman has stronger powers within her when she is no longer shackled to limiting beliefs.

Spike Makes a Sacrifice

Spike is a very tumultuous character in the show, ebbing and flowing between somewhat admirable and downright terrible and, as a character, struggling with whether he wants to be good or evil. Spike spends a good majority of the show soulless, leaving his actions massively less than desirable. Spike goes through Demon Trials early on in the seventh season to regain his soul to be a worthy partner to Buffy. With the power of his soul as well as a powerful amulet that was given to him by Buffy before the final battle, Spike sacrifices himself to defeat the last of the First's demon army, the Turok-Han. The amulet and Spike burst into giant rays of sunlight and of course, turn any vampires in the way into dust.

Buffy, when giving the amulet to Spike, tells him that it is known as the Champion's Amulet and that its powers are volatile and unknown. Spike accepts the amulet, and he uses it at just the right time in a huge feat of redemption. Spending the majority of the show being soulless and evil, the trials and tribulations Spike goes through to help defeat evil and prove to Buffy that he is worthy are commendable. He knows when the amulet is about to start working that it will end his life, and he knows it's worth it enough to continue to help Buffy at any cost.

Faith and Buffy Finally Set Aside Their Differences

Faith (Eliza Dushku) is another Slayer who is one of Buffy's rivals throughout the show. Faith is stubborn and fierce, and the powers of the Slayer cause her to go rogue and work against Buffy. Faith is a character with a lot of skeletons in her closet and the power of being a Slayer was originally incredibly intoxicating to her, leaving her with a constant internal power struggle. As we get closer to the end of the series, Faith starts to obtain empathy while in prison doing time for past crimes and understands that her powers can help her to help other people, which will be far more fulfilling than the dark path she has been traveling down.

Even though they don't see eye to eye on many things, Faith and Buffy start to learn to understand each other. During "Chosen", Faith is holding the Scythe but notices that Buffy is struggling and needs help. She throws the Scythe to her and at that moment we can see that the two finally become united. Instead of continuing to be jealous of how Buffy chooses to use her powers for good and is idolized for it, Faith realizes she can work side-by-side with Buffy as equals.

Willow Unleashes Her Strongest Magic

As mentioned above, Willow's use of her magic is essentially responsible for helping to save the world. Without her, the Potential army could not have come together in the end, defeating the First and the Turok-Han. Willow's power, unlike that of the Slayers, is something that was created all on her own and not given to her by men. Redemption is a huge theme in this final episode, and just like Spike and Faith, Willow had a lot to redeem herself for.

Shortly after her girlfriend, Tara (Amber Benson), dies in a tragic shooting, Willow drops into a pit of despair and grief and travels down a more addictive path with her magic. She becomes reliant on dark magic to get her through every day, and it eventually makes her drunk with evil power and a desire to destroy the world. After spending some time in a version of magical rehab, Willow sees the other side and begins to use her powers for good. From nearly destroying the world to saving the world, Willow is a force to be reckoned with, and fans were happy to see her come out on the good side.

However, not everyone makes it through the final battle with the First and the Turok-Han unscathed. Several newly-activated Slayers perish in the fight, as well as Scooby Gang member and vengeance demon Anya (Emma Caulfield). In the final moments of the episode, the rest of the group boards a school bus to flee the town of Sunnydale as the Hellmouth begins to collapse in on itself. By the time the dust has settled, there is nothing left behind but a giant crater where Sunnydale had once been. The survivors take stock of everyone who made it out, as well as everyone who gave their lives so that they could endure. As the remaining Scooby Gang walks to the edge of the crater, Willow and Dawn speculate about what could happen next — and Buffy simply smiles.

The series finale of Buffy is honestly the perfect way to end the show. Buffy's journey of being solely responsible for saving the world comes to an end when she can give some of her powers to others. Being the hero of our own lives while also reveling in the strength and power of community and coming together for the common good is what Buffy the Vampire Slayer was all about. The final episode is a fantastic way to wrap up the series. It ended on a high note and drives home that we all are strong individually and collectively, and as Buffy states in the final episode: "Slayers, every one of us."