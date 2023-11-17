Although it may be challenging for some fans to rewatch Buffy the Vampire Slayer given the allegations of abuse leveled against series creator Joss Whedon, the fantasy adventure series was often more thoughtful than it was given credit for. Buffy the Vampire Slayer isn’t just a great adventure series with a rich mythology, but a show that understands the challenges of growing up and developing adult relationships. The notion that high school is “hell” felt particularly relevant in Buffy the Vampire Slayer because that was literally the case. Although Buffy the Vampire Slayer wrapped up its story in the seventh season, its success inspired the spinoff series Angel and an ever-expanding extended universe of books, comics, and audio dramas.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer follows the teenage girl Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), the latest in a line of “slayers” that protect the world from otherworldly threats. Although Buffy is forced to keep her responsibilities a secret from most of the people that she cares about most, she shares her secrets with her best friends Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) and Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon). Buffy the Vampire Slayer drew critical acclaim for its inventive episode premises; the series included everything from a near-silent horror episode to an all out musical spectacle. However, many of the show’s high points were in episodes that aren’t as well remembered. Here are ten of the most underrated episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, ranked.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer A young woman, destined to slay vampires, demons and other infernal creatures, deals with her life fighting evil, with the help of her friends.

10 "The Pack"

Season 1, Episode 6

The WB

While charming, the first season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer stands out as particularly simplistic in comparison to the later seasons. It wasn’t until the season finale “Prophecy Girl” that Buffy the Vampire Slayer established that it could deal with serious matters like life and death. However, there is something very charming about some of the early episodes that featured “monster of the week” style scenarios.

“The Pack” was a great showcase episode for Xander, and proved how talented of an actor Brendon could be when his character was placed in uncomfortable scenarios. After a class trip to the zoo, Xander is infected by the spirit of an animal and turned into a bully. While Xander’s behavior causes him to lash out at Willow and Buffy, he returns to his friendly self by the time that the episode concludes.

9 "Nightmares"

Season 1, Episode 10

The WB

Buffy the Vampire Slayer has often flirted with horror elements, and “Nightmares” is one of the scariest episodes. After Buffy and her friends investigate a young boy who is terrified of an unknown menace, they have their worst fears realized. The episode does a great job at showing how each of the characters’ fears says something about who they are.

Seeing that Rupert Giles’ (Anthony Stewart Head) worst fear is Buffy’s death shows how much he cares about her, and takes the episode in a more serious direction. However, Xander’s nightmare about a scary birthday party clown and Willow’s vision of being forced to sing in front of the entire school make “Nightmares” one of the funniest Buffy the Vampire Slayer episodes.

8 "Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered"

Season 2, Episode 16

Image via The WB Television Network

“Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered” was another great standout episode for Xander that showed Brendon’s aptitude for physical comedy. After Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) breaks up with him, Xander uses a love potion to win back his ex-girlfriend’s love. Unfortunately, the magic backfires, and Cordelia becomes the only female student at Sunnydale High School that isn’t in love with him.

“Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered” showed how Xander’s immaturity ends up causing problems when he uses magic irresponsibly. Although using the magic is a mistake that he ends up regretting, Xander’s growing maturation became one of the show’s most impactful character arcs.

7 "Amends"

Season 3, Episode 10

The WB

Although Buffy the Vampire Slayer had many great Halloween-centric episodes, “Amends” was the only Christmas-themed episode in the series. Buffy and her boyfriend Angel (David Boreanaz) wander the streets of Sunnydale as they seek “amends” for their past crimes. Angel is reflecting upon his guilt over killing the high school teacher Jenny Calendar (Robia LaMorte), who had been Giles’ lover.

“Amends” does a great job at using the yuletide setting to evoke feelings of sadness and regret from both characters. While it’s not a particularly uplifting episode, “Amends” was an important moment in Angel’s character arc before he departed the series to star in his own spinoff show.

6 "The Zeppo"

Season 3, Episode 13

Image via The WB

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was quite inventive when it came to its episodic structure. “The Zeppo” inverts audience expectations by turning the “B” story into the “A” story for comedic effect. Even though the episode features Buffy, Willow, Giles, and Faith (Eliza Dushku) defending Sunnydale High School against the latest plot by the evil Mayor Richard Wilkins III (Harry Groener), it focuses on a series of misadventures that Xander goes on while his friends are saving the world.

“The Zeppo” shows why Xander is an underrated character. Even though he doesn’t seem as inherently heroic as Buffy or Willow, his compassion and sensitivity are just as valuable. “The Zeppo” gave Xander the lead role that he deserved after being so often relegated to the sidelines.

5 "Pangs"

Season 4, Episode 8

The WB

The underrated fourth season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer showed what life was like for Buffy, Willow, and Xander once they began attending college. Although the season was burdened by the dull storyline featuring the villainous organization “The Initiative,” “Pangs” stands out as the show’s only real Thanksgiving episode. The spirit of a Chumash tribe member tries to take vengeance on Buffy, Willow, and Xander for the massacre of his people generations earlier.

“Pangs” does a great job at exploring the anxieties that come with the Thanksgiving holiday. Buffy and her friends find it challenging to celebrate being together during a holiday that is often associated with genocide.

4 "Superstar"

Season 4, Episode 17

The WB

“Superstar” is centered on the character Jonathan Levinson (Danny Strong), a high school friend of Buffy’s who she saved from bullies. Although he initially treats Buffy with respect, Jonathan becomes a villain when he changes reality to make himself a “main character.”

“Superstar” explores how damaging Jonathan’s male fantasy is because he prevents Buffy from doing her duty. Although Jonathan is guilty of forgetting what Buffy did for him, that doesn’t mean that he’s a straight up villain. While later seasons chose to take him down a darker path, “Superstar” showed that Jonathan is more of an egomaniac than he is an antagonist.

3 "The Weight of the World"

Season 5, Episode 21

The WB

The fifth season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was when the show became more mature, and recognized that Buffy had to deal with the challenges of being an adult. Now that she is responsible for her younger sister, Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg), Buffy has to face off against the combined threat of the evil goddess Glory (Clare Kramer) and her human host, Ben Wilkinson (Charlie Weber). In “The Weight of the World,” Buffy discovers that Dawn must be killed in order to prevent Glory from completing her plan.

“The Weight of the World” does a great job at setting up the emotional season finale, “The Gift.” It’s an essential episode that fans of the series need to see to understand Buffy’s decisions in the immediate aftermath.

2 "Normal Again"

Season 6, Episode 17

The WB

The controversial sixth season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer featured Buffy’s friends resurrecting her from the dead after her supposed death in “The Gift.” Despite being joyful that she is able to see her friends once more, Buffy begins to suspect that she is not the same person that she was before her resurrection. In “Normal Again,” Buffy is infected by a hallucinogenic that causes her to believe that she isn’t actually the slayer.

“Normal Again” does a great job at building Buffy up after her traumatic experiences and making her vulnerable again. Although her discontent about being resurrected was hinted at in the musical episode “Once More, With Feeling,” “Normal Again” was a more serious exploration of her anxieties.

1 "Conversations With Dead People"

Season 7, Episode 7

Image via UPN

“Conversations With Dead People” was a peculiar episode from the final Buffy the Vampire Slayer season that had more in common with an arthouse movie than a typical installment within the series. The episode features a series of disconnected conversations about mortality as Buffy, Willow, and Dawn each encounter the ghost of a character that had previously been killed off.

Buffy shares a conversation with her former classmate Webster (Jonathan M. Woodward), who has become a vampire. Their intimate conversation shows how much the series (and Buffy herself) has matured; a more elaborate action sequence is forsaken for an opportunity for the characters to learn more about each other. Dawn’s vision of her departed mother, Joyce (Kristine Sutherland), makes the tragedy of her death even more emotional.

Watch On Hulu

KEEP READING: 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Best Crossover Episode Isn't About Buffy