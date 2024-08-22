The Big Picture A new Funko line featuring Buffy, Angel, Spike, and The Gentlemen from Buffy the Vampire Slayer is now available for pre-order.

These figures celebrate the legacy of the series, which continues to influence modern horror and resonate with fans after over two decades.

Despite creator controversy, Buffy's significant messages and cultural impact shine through, keeping the love for the series alive.

The Chosen One is once again here to battle vampires, demons, and the forces of darkness. That’s right, after half a decade of waiting, a new Buffy the Vampire Slayer Funko line is here. Following the 20th anniversary line in 2017, Entertainment Earth has four new characters available for pre-order. First and foremost is the slayer herself, Buffy Summers. Portrayed by Sarah Michelle Gellar for seven seasons of the cult classic, this new Pop Vinyl has the likeness of her Season 3, Episode 1 appearance in “Anne.” Posed with a curved weapon and a mallet, this is one of her iconic looks used in the credit sequence.

Also available for pre-order are Angel and Spike in their vamp faces. David Boreanaz and James Marsters portrayed these vampire love interests respectively, in both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. Entertainment Earth also has the villain from the landmark episode, “Hush.” In the underrated season, The Gentlemen plague the town of Sunnydale in an episode that has practically no dialogue. The Funko Pop is posed with one of the eerie Gentlemen holding the box full of the townspeople’s voices. Each one of these figures marks well-known aspects of the series’ legacy. There is no news on whether other popular characters will become available.

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Continues To Make Its Mark

Close

It has been over two decades since Buffy hung up her stake, but the release of these new figures makes it clear that the cultural impact of the series still resonates. Buffy was the precursor to the modern vampire television show, mixing humor, horror, and emotional impact. It has stood the test of time because of how the storylines used horror to tell allegories about real life. In current pop culture, Buffy still continues to influence modern horror.

Buffy is so powerful that it has even survived the bad press from its creator. Though Joss Whedon came under fire for his toxic behavior on set, Buffy transcends the artist because of the significant messages of the series. Fans are still even wondering if a reboot will ever happen. It is still up for debate if Buffy even needs a reboot, but fans can count on new figures to keep the love for the culturally significant series alive.

These figures are available at Entertainment Earth for pre-order. You can rewatch Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Hulu.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer A young woman, destined to slay vampires, demons and other infernal creatures, deals with her life fighting evil, with the help of her friends. Release Date March 10, 1997 Creator Joss Whedon Cast Sarah Michelle Gellar , Alyson Hannigan , nicholas brendon , Michelle Trachtenberg , Emma Caulfield , James Marsters Seasons 7 Production Company Mutant Enemy, Kuzui Enterprises, Sandollar Television Network The WB , UPN Expand

